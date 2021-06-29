Amber Heard’s Newest Movie TANKS! Could She Bring Aquaman 2 Down? There Are Petititons!

Okay, so, Amber Heard is everywhere. At this point, it is basically impossible to ignore it because no matter what you do, if you talk films, she’ll come up eventually. Even if you want to separate her personal life from her professional one, good luck. People hate Amber Heard right now, but that hasn’t slowed her down at all. It’s slowed her movies down, though. Her new movie flopped, and made less than $50,000 globally!

She did have a huge hit with Aquaman, of course, but that was some time ago. Aquaman grossed over $1.1 billion at the box office, and it became the highest-grossing DC film of all time! He beat out all the Superman and Batman films, so good job Jason Momoa!

Okay, so, Heard has only released two movies since then but both of them have done terribly. Some are even saying it’s karma for all the stuff with Johnny Depp. Oh, let’s not forget the streaming exclusive she had and the one TV show. We wouldn’t want to be unfair, of course.

We’re mostly interested in her newest film though, so that’s the one we’ll be looking at. Gully hasn’t been completely terrible at least. There are no lawsuits surrounding this movie, at least. It still managed to only make a measly $36,000 globally. Oof.

Not only did it perform poorly commercially, but critically too. Critics absolutely tore it apart, and it had nothing to do with the fact that Heard was in it. It was based on all their performances alone. That’s pretty rough.

Well, even though all her recent movies have been terrible at least she has a big one coming out. She’s still going to be in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. That one should perform well, unless all the people claiming they’re going to boycott it actually do.

Still, when a film makes less than $50,000 globally, you know it’s gotta be bad.