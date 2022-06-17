Amber Heard Shares Years of Therapy Notes, Alleging it Proves Johnny Depp Abused Her

Amber Heard is trying very hard to prove that she is innocent of the charges against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Before the interview with Savannah Guthrie airing Friday on “Dateline,” a clip on Peacock reveals that Heard gave the NBC show numerous documents from a doctor that represented years of explanations of what was happening.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard added in the clip.

The documents, which are shown on-screen, detail one 2012 instance in which Depp allegedly “hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her,” according to “Dateline.”

Eight months after that, Depp allegedly “ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed,” according to the program, and in 2013, he reportedly “threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”

Heard’s legal team was not able to use the documents in the trial because they were considered hearsay.

Meanwhile, Depp’s spokesperson told NBC that the actor just wants to move on after winning his case.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor,” they said in a statement.

In 2018, Depp sued Heard after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post. The op-ed said that she was a victim of domestic abuse. A jury found that the article was about Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages for her own countersuit.

Heard has said that she still loves her abuser, even after what he did to her. She says she has evidence from her doctor to back up her story. This is all part of a conversation with Guthrie. Yesterday, a teaser clip from the interview was aired on the “Today Show.”

“I loved him with all my heart,” the “Aquaman” actress said about Depp. “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

In Tuesday’s preview, she said that she “stands by every word” she uttered in her losing defamation trial testimony. Check out the teaser from NBC below!