Amber Heard Says She Didn’t Receive ‘Fair Representation’ on Social Media in First Post-Trial Interview

Amber Heard said that she doesn’t “blame” the jury for their verdict in her court case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard is giving her first interview since she and Johnny Depp divorced. This will be her first time talking about the situation since it ended.

Heard is scheduled to have a conversation with Savannah Guthrie that will be shown on NBC News’ Today program throughout the week. The interview will also be shown on a special Dateline episode that will be available online and on the Peacock network.

In a clip from the conversation that aired on Today Monday morning, Heard, 36, chatted with Guthrie, 50, about how social media impacted the trial.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said. “I don’t presume the average person should know these things, so I don’t take it personally.”

“But,” she continued, “even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I am lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.”

“You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair,” the Aquaman actress added.

Earlier this month, a jury of seven people reached a verdict in the trial that began on April 11. The jury decided that Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with sexual-violence allegations. (Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard, and claimed she physically harmed him.)

Depp won $15 million in damages from the jury, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law that limits punitive damages. In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts, and was awarded $2 million in damages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his fans celebrated the verdict after it was read in court in Fairfax County, Virginia. The actor said the “jury gave me my life back” in a statement.