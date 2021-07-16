Amber Heard Once Had The Top Spot On IMDB’s STARmeter

While Warner Bros. and DC’s Aquaman is crushing it at the box office, one of the film’s stars has surfaced in the number one spot on IMDB’s STARmeter. Amber Heard, who plays the Atlantean Princess and total badass warrior, Mera, is currently sitting atop the site’s rankings as the most searched celebrity this week.

According to IMDB’s site, the STARmeter shows a representation of what (or who) people are most interested in researching. They explain, “Plain and simple, they represent what people are interested in, based not on small statistical samplings, but on the actual behavior of millions of IMDb users. Unlike the AFI 100 or Academy Awards, high rankings on STARmeter, MOVIEmeter, and COMPANYmeter do not necessarily mean that something is “good.” They do mean that there is a high level of public awareness and/or interest in the title, person or company.”

The site says they use, “proprietary algorithms that take into account several measures of popularity for people, titles and companies. The primary measure is who and what people are looking at on IMDb,” in order to figure out their rankings. Heard currently sits at number one on the site with her co-star Jason Momoa (who plays the titular character) sitting in the second spot and Vikings star Katheryn Winnick currently holding third place.

IMDB shared the news of Heard’s achievements on New Year’s Eve and effectively kicked off the star’s year on an awesome note. Heard was super excited about the news and responded showing her gratitude.

Just…wow! How cool is that? No words. Thank you!! https://t.co/608g4GTbb7 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) January 1, 2019

Aquaman is dominating the box office in its second full week since its release on December 21st. The film just overtook Warner Bros. and DC’s blockbuster Wonder Woman at the global box office and has officially solidified its place as DC’s largest film release. Aquaman is expected to continue on its box office earning trajectory and may even surpass Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, DC’s current top film.

In addition to Heard and Momoa, the film also stars Patrick Wilson (as the villainous Orm/Ocean Master), Temuera Morrison (as Tom Curry), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as Black Manta), Nicole Kidman (as Queen Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (as King Nereus) and Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe (as Nuidis Vulko).

James Wan directs with Peter Safran producing along with Zack and Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers.

