Amber Heard Officially Files Appeal to Johnny Depp Verdict: ‘We Believe the Court Made Errors’

Last week, the judge denied Amber Heard‘s motion for a mistrial last week, stating that there was no proof of juror misconduct. Amber Heard has filed an appeal after the verdict in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On June 1, a seven-person jury decided that Depp was right when he said that Heard had defamed him. The jury awarded him more than $10 million in damages. They also decided that Heard was wrong when she said Depp had abused her and awarded her $2 million in damages.

After announcing her intention to appeal the Virginia decision, Heard followed through on that promise Thursday morning by submitting a notice of appeal to the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement. “While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Depp’s representative did not respond to FanFest’s request for comment.

The development comes one week after Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard’s request for a mistrial. The judge said that there was no evidence of fraud among the jury. However, Heard’s team had waited until after an unfavorable verdict to bring up the issue. Depp’s team had responded to the post-trial motion with similar arguments before the judge’s ruling.