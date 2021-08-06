Amber Heard Might Have A Much Bigger Role In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

We’ve been hearing about Amber Heard for a long time now, and it seems like the drama isn’t over quite yet. Amber Heard isn’t just returning for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. She might have a much bigger role.

For now, until we see the film. assume that this is just a rumour. Very little is known about the film but at least one other outlet is reporting on this.

Peter Safran has already admitted he doesn’t really care about the whole Amber Heard thing. He even said that Warner Bros. isn’t going to cave in to the fans and outrage. Which is hilarious when you consider that’s how we ended up with Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Because she gets second billing for the Aquaman sequel, this is leading some to believe her role might have been expanded somewhat.

It’s entirely possible, but I think DC might be playing with fire here. Even if the odds are slim, fans might boycott Aquaman 2 because of Heard’s involvement.

WeGotThisCovered reported that a know tipster, Mikey Sutton, says that Heard’s character will marry Aquaman in the upcoming film and that the two will have a child.

For those who have forgotten, people have been taking it a little far on Amber Heard. Regardless of where you stand on what happened there are still some lines that should not be crossed.

Heard has received death threats. She even received some truly disturbing comments and messages when she announced that she was now a mother.

We have no idea if fans will carry through with the boycott though. Especially when you consider the fact that Aquaman is the highest grossing DC film ever. It even beat The Dark Knight.

Do you care if Amber Heard has a much bigger role in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom?

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom should be coming out in December of 2022, unless it gets delayed or something!