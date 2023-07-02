Amber Heard Makes First Public Comments about Her Career in Wake of Johnny Depp Trial, Shares Instagram Post

Amber Heard has reemerged in the public eye following her highly publicized defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Despite the challenges she has faced, Heard is determined to focus on her upcoming movie, In the Fire, and reclaim her identity as an actress. In a recent interview with Deadline on June 26, she expressed her desire to be appreciated for her work without being subjected to public scrutiny and judgment. Heard acknowledged that she cannot control the narratives created around her but hopes to view it as a blessing in the future.

While still grappling with the new reality of being in the public eye, Heard shared her wish to have a break from constant criticism and negativity. She emphasized her role as an actress and the importance of supporting her movie without facing unnecessary legal battles. Heard stated that her career should not be defined by the hardships she has endured and remains determined to continue pursuing her passion.

Heard made a red carpet appearance at the Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of In the Fire on June 23, marking her return to the spotlight. Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, she took to Instagram on June 30 to thank her fans and describe the experience as unforgettable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

These recent developments come after years of legal disputes between Heard and Depp, which began in London in 2020. Heard testified about verbal and physical abuse inflicted by Depp, while he denied these allegations. A judge ruled against Depp, and his appeal was denied. In April 2022, Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, where she indirectly referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” A Virginia jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages from her countersuit. The case was settled in December, marking a resolution to the lengthy legal battle.