Amber Heard Jokes She Is Villainous Woman… Too Close To Home?

Warner Bros remained silent on Amber Heard‘s status after the Johnny Depp case. Much of the public believes that Warner Bros was afraid of the public backlash of letting Heard go, which is what it did to Depp with Fantastic Beasts. But now, is Heard finding some sort of humor from everything?

This all stems from a lawsuit involving Heard, Johnny Depp, and a tabloid. Despite all of the evidence against Heard in her case with Depp, the UK court ruled in her favor. This was a terrible look for Depp, which puts a label on him as an allegedly abusive spouse (again, despite most of the evidence).

Heard has been doing press for her new show, CBS’s The Stand, which is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Heard plays Nadine, a character torn between good and evil. Heard said about the role:

“During the course of the show, I’ve tried to do Nadine justice and bring out her humanity. A seducer can also be vulnerable, right? The seduction and vulnerability are not mutually exclusive. I don’t feel as a woman, I have to apologise for one in order to justify the other or vice versa. I think Nadine is no more of a seducer than she is a survivor; she’s using the tools that she has to survive in a world that’s treated her a certain way.”

She also went on to joke that it’s currently easy for her to play villainous women, contrasting Nadine with her heroic part as Queen Mera in the DCEU.

“Both Nadina and Mera are totally different. What I seem to be really good at is getting an audience to believe in the villainous woman character! (laughs). Actually in Aquaman, it was a bit of a departure for me to play someone who’s not using her womanly ways to bring evil to the world. But Nadine, on the other hand, is a character coming with a lot of psychological baggage. There’s a lot of preparation for frankly, how people behave when they have been groomed. Owning her journey was understanding people who come out of cults or those who have committed horrendous crimes.”

Heard’s joke is an acknowledgement of her public perception. Given that, it is somewhat surprising that Warner Bros. has held onto the actress. However, according to Screenrant, it’s actually Heard’s contract that prevents Warner Bros from letting her go.

“Typically it is impossible for a studio to break their contract with an actor unless criminal charges have been filed against them. While the court of public opinion may have found Heard guilty of being abusive toward her former husband, the teaming masses have no power in an American civil or criminal court. Likewise, the studio cannot ask Heard to step down as they did Depp, as there has been no civil judgement against her.”

Ane, according to Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, “the answer is the same now as it was then: there are no plans to have Heard fired. Whether Warner Bros. eventually is scared off from the Twitter attacks on Heard and lets her go is unknown. But what I’ve been told is quite the opposite.”

“Warner Bros. removing an actress who was the victim of spousal abuse will create even worse PR, executives fear, despite what she is also being accused of,” says Sutton.

“They see it no differently than the boycott of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel film, which proved to be ineffective as it brought in over a billion to Disney. They believe it’s artificially inflated and most likely politically motivated. They don’t base their decisions on web chatter.”

Screenrant continued, “This could change if Depp wins his civil suit against Heard and proves to the satisfaction of an American court that she lied about him abusing her or that she painted his acts of self-defense as abuse.”

The internet is extremely vocal and demanding that she also resign or be fired. A petition has now passed one and a half million signatures. But it’s starting to appear that it will have little impact on whether or not Heard is kept as Mera.

