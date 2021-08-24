Amber Heard Got Owned! She Didn’t Get $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Tossed

At this point, I don’t know if I’d be off base claiming that Amber Heard is one of the most hated people in Hollywood. Fans turned on her quickly after finding out what she allegedly did to Johnny Depp. Well, Amber Heard got owned now. Could things finally be turning around for Johnny Depp? Many people are hoping so.

So, let’s not get too into the past details but… just to boil it down to its simplest terms, Johnny Depp has had a pretty rough time. Amber Heard accused him of some pretty terrible stuff, and then there was a lawsuit.

Johnny Depp’s reputation has been severely tarnished and his ability to work has been affected as a result. If that wasn’t bad enough, he was fired from the Harry Potter spin-off’s at Warner Bros. Meanwhile Amber Heard is still happily working away on Aquaman 2.

That was a little too much for fans, who had all kind of Amber Heard hashtags trending. Everything from #AmberHeardIsALiar to #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser. It’s been some pretty crazy stuff.

So, as you can imagine, Amber Heard hasn’t been too impressed with all of this. She’s been doing everything she can to end this quickly. Depp lost his original lawsuit but he came back with a vengeance and has gotten a couple of minor wins throughout the new case.

Just a little while ago he was given permission to conduct an investigation into Heard. The purpose is to determine whether or not she really donated money to charity, or if she kept it for herself. If it comes out she kept it, things probably won’t be looking too good for her.

Now, Heard has failed to have the case dropped which is Johnny Depp’s most recent win. The world is watching to see what happens next, but for now… Amber Heard got owned.