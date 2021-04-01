Amber Heard Claps Back at Johnny Depp Fans on Twitter!

Amber Heard recently earned herself another victory on the UK front of the ongoing legal feud with her former husband Johnny Depp when the court denied the actor’s appeal. But be that as it may, the Aquaman star is still facing a ton of backlash and harassment from folks on the internet.

For months leading up to the crucial trial, both Heard and Depp held their silences in regards to addressing the public, instead allowing their respective attorneys to fight it out in the legal battleground. Still, with incriminating evidence that shed new light on the circumstances of their relationship and painted the American actress in a bad light, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans took to social media to defend his case and ask that Heard receive the same treatment as her then-husband in Hollywood.

Of course, things went downhill pretty quickly for Depp and his team from there. After all, following his loss in the libel action against The Sun, Warner Bros. cut all ties with the thespian and replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald for the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

Still, against all these unfavorable outcomes, Heard is losing when it comes to the matter of public opinion. Though apparently, she’s had enough of the online pestering, recently hitting back at Depp’s lawyer and a number of fans with a mocking and none too discreet tone, as you can see below:.

12/15/15 allegation “I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip”

Justice Nichols – I believe her

UK Appeals Court – we believe him

But oops … PHOTO SHOOT! pic.twitter.com/gvfV2GHCH3 — Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) March 25, 2021

The only reason why jd lost his case is bc he was up against Rupert Murdock, not Amanda Heard. So in VA, it’s gonna be vastly different…. — 🏴‍☠️Jenna No Last Name Needed🏴‍☠️ (@jenna_worry) March 26, 2021

It’s good to be realistic with your goals — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 26, 2021

YAS MAMA!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Karla Regand (@karlaregand) March 26, 2021