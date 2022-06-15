Amber Heard Claims She’s Still in ‘Aquaman 2’ and Rumors of Her Being Deleted are False

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a spokesperson for Amber Heard tells EW in response to a report that Warner Bros. cut her from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and plans to recast the Mera role.

This month, the jury in the defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp sided with Depp. They determined that Heard defamed him when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.

The actress testified that her role in the sequel was significantly reduced because of Depp’s alleged smear campaign against her. She said she “had to fight hard” to remain in 2017’s Justice League, 2018’s Aquaman, and the forthcoming Lost Kingdom. Reportedly, she only appears in the film for 10 minutes.

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” Heard told the court. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Jessica Kovacevic, Heard’s talent agent, testified that Warner Bros. wanted to recast her because they believed she did not have good chemistry with costar Jason Momoa. However, Kovacevic said she believes the decision was more likely due to the bad press surrounding her divorce than any lack of chemistry between them. “No one wants that association,” Kovacevic said in a recorded deposition.

Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films at Warner Bros., testified in a deposition that Amber Heard was incorrect in her suspicions. He said that she was never meant to have a reduced role and that the film was always meant to be a buddy comedy between Momoa’s title superhero and his half-brother Orm, played by Patrick Wilson. The studio never planned for Heard to be a co-lead, he said.

The WB executive did confirm, however, that the studio discussed possibly recasting Heard due to a lack of chemistry with Momoa. “It was the concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie production movie, which is the issue of chemistry,” Hamada testified.

“The chemistry, you know, editorially, they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and [they] would be better off recasting [and] finding someone who had a bit more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa,” he added.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 17, 2023.