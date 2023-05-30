Amber Heard Affirms Her Decision to Remain in Madrid in Initial Interview

Published on May 30th, 2023 | Updated on May 30th, 2023 | By FanFest

It has come to light that actress Amber Heard is making an effort to maintain a low profile.

In her initial interview conducted in Spain since the widely publicized trial involving Depp and Heard, she opened up about her decision to remain in Madrid.

The extent to which she has gone to keep herself away from the public eye has surprised many. Continue reading to discover more details.

By now, the Depp vs. Heard trial, which garnered significant attention, has been well-known. Fortunately, it appears that the legal proceedings have concluded, at least for the time being.

During that time, Depp released a statement expressing his gratitude to the jury for giving him his life back. Unfortunately, Heard couldn’t make the same claim.

Initially, their relationship seemed to hold promise. They met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011, and Depp began dating Amber Heard, a Texan actress and model, shortly after ending his long-term relationship with Vanessa Paradis.