Amber Heard Admitted to Pooping in Johnny Depp’s Bed, According to Security Guard’s Testimony

One of Johnny Depp‘s security guards said that Amber Heard took responsibility for the poop in their shared bed after an extremely heated argument and that she referred to it as a “horrible practical joke.”

Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp’s security team, described the feces during the dispute between Heard and Depp on Thursday.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard, claiming that she defamed him when she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 and that she really assaulted him. Heard has denied the allegations and counterclaimed, claiming Depp beat her more than once while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Jenkins spoke about the hours surrounding Heard’s 30th birthday dinner, which occurred on April 21, 2016. Depp testified earlier in the trial that he was late to the party in his and Heard’s shared Los Angeles penthouse apartment because he was having an in-depth discussion with his business manager regarding his suddenly dismal financial prospects. He claimed that after the dinner that Heard berated him.

While Depp was at his home in Hollywood Hills, Heard remained behind in the apartment. The next morning, after Heard departed on a planned trip to Coachella, a housekeeper discovered feces on Depp’s side of the couple’s shared bed.

“My initial response to that was, I laughed,” Depp testified earlier, describing the reaction to seeing a photo of the feces. “It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

Jenkins testified about going with Heard to the Coachella music event. Jenkins retrieved Heard’s luggage and two dogs before she, her sister, and a friend of hers departed for the music festival.

He later had “a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed,” Jenkins testified, which he referred to as “the defecation.”

Heard described it as “a horrible practical joke gone wrong,” Jenkins said.

Following his mother’s death, Johnny Depp testified that he didn’t speak with Heard until more than a month later.

According to Depp, Heard claimed the excrement was caused by her two dogs, which he found unconvincing because they were teacup Yorkies that weighed roughly 4 pounds each.

“I lived with those dogs,” Depp said. “I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs.”

The trial continues next week and then most likely for another three weeks. We’ll keep you posted on any developments.