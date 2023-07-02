Amanda Bynes Update: ‘Amanda Show’ Star Released From Mental Health Facility

Amanda Bynes is receiving the necessary support to aid in her recovery. The former star of “The Amanda Show” and “Easy A” has been discharged from the psychiatric facility she entered in June and has now transitioned to an outpatient care plan. According to TMZ, Bynes left the undisclosed facility on Friday after being placed on a psychiatric hold following a distress call to the police.

TMZ reports that Bynes will begin outpatient care, with regular check-ins from a medical professional. She will also be closely monitored to ensure she is taking her prescribed medication and maintaining a positive mental state.

The outlet further states, “Both Amanda and her medical team felt she’s made the right steps toward getting back to living independently.” Although TMZ does not attribute specific authors to their articles, this information was provided in their report.

This year, Amanda Bynes has faced public scrutiny due to several incidents that raised concerns about her mental health. However, this recent incident was self-reported by Bynes herself, indicating her active efforts to improve her situation.

On June 17, Bynes contacted the police, expressing distress. Officers responded to her residence and took her into custody for a medical evaluation, subsequently placing her on a 5150 psychiatric hold, according to TMZ. As of now, Bynes has not publicly commented on the incident.

Amanda Bynes, 37 years old, holds a special place in the hearts of millennials as a beloved figure in pop culture. She rose to prominence as a breakout star on Nickelodeon’s ’90s sketch comedy series, “All That,” alongside fellow young talents such as Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Gabriel Iglesias. Bynes also hosted the panel series “Figure It Out,” where Nickelodeon stars attempted to guess the hidden talents of young contestants.

She later had her own sketch comedy series, “The Amanda Show,” which helped launch the careers of fellow Nickelodeon child stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck. Bynes achieved further success with the sitcom “What I Like About You” on The WB.

Bynes is most recognized for her work in movies, particularly in beloved comedies of the 2000s, including “Easy A,” “She’s the Man” (opposite Channing Tatum), “Big Fat Liar,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Sydney White.” She also portrayed Penny Pingleton in the 2007 remake of “Hairspray.” Since her last on-screen appearance in “Easy A” (2010) alongside Emma Stone, Bynes has been absent from the entertainment industry.

In the intervening years, she pursued education at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising while facing public scrutiny for her mental health struggles, substance abuse issues, and a failed engagement to Paul Michael. Bynes was under a conservatorship from 2013 to 2022, which drew parallels to Britney Spears’ conservatorship situation. In 2023, Bynes alarmed fans and friends with troubling incidents, including being found naked while wandering around Los Angeles in March.