The Clooneys’ luxurious summer in Italy was documented by a slew of paparazzi photographs that revealed Amal Clooney‘s love for party dresses. However, to celebrate her eight-year wedding anniversary with George Clooney, the human rights lawyer opted for a zebra-print miniskirt rather than a party dress.

Amal was beaming beside her spouse in New York, wearing a wild mini dress and matching zebra clutch, a high-necked long-sleeve black top, and Balmain offbeat mesh booties.

Loud pleated skirts have been popular recently. Chopova Lowena’s carabiner clip kilts have sparked a fashion frenzy among fans, with Olivia Rodrigo, Natalie Portman and Rosalía modelling preppy plaids from Cfierce, Dior and Charles Jeffrey, respectively. To create a classy appearance like Amal’s, wear a loud skirt with a simple top so that the skirt may speak for itself.