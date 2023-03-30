All You Need To Know About Season 2 Of ‘The Last of Us’

This year has been a banner one for television, offering us an array of exciting shows. Without doubt, the hit show of 2023 is The Last Of Us. An adaption from the award-winning PlayStation video game, this gripping series takes viewers through a post-apocalyptic America two decades after civilization has been wiped out by a mutant fungus. Protagonists Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), create an ethereal journey as they attempt to evacuate her from quarantine in order to save humanity!

Still wondering what will happen in the next season? We are too! Fortunately, we’ve discovered plenty of insider knowledge about season two. Keep reading to find out all that we know so far…

Has The Last Of Us season 2 been confirmed?

The response to The Last Of Us was so overwhelming when it premiered on HBO in January 2023 that its second season was renewed before the third episode even aired! That’s what we call a home run. Adapted from the PlayStation series, this show quickly shot up to become one of HBO’s biggest debut shows, trumping all other programs with the exception of House of the Dragon~in terms of viewership.

No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive! pic.twitter.com/87bKKCDBeO — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 19, 2023

Neil Drumann, executive producer and writer of the original PlayStation game, was absolutely ecstatic about how successful his television show became. In an interview with Variety, he expressed his gratitude: “I’m humbled to be part of this remarkable journey that so many people have connected with – from my collaboration with Craig Mazin and our extraordinary cast & crew members to HBO’s tremendous production quality. Now I’ve been given the incredible opportunity to do it again for season two!”

What will be the plot of The Last Of Us season 2?

At the close of season one, fans were left wondering what would become of Joel and Ellie as well as humanity’s future. But for those familiar with The Last Of Us video game, it wasn’t a shock at all! This show maintained an incredible likeness to the original PlayStation version– even going so far as to replicate certain moments in exquisite detail.

Craig Mazin, co-creator of the show, has made it clear that season two will follow suit with the game’s Part II; a storyline which takes place five years after Part I and follows 19-year-old Ellie living in Jackson, Wyoming alongside Joel.

Are you determined to spoil the plot for yourself? Then here is a summary of The Last Of Us Part II. We trail Ellie as she embarks on her mission of revenge after Joel’s horrible murder that happened in front of her by Abby. When their paths collide and Ellie comes face-to-face with who she has been searching for, the timeline begins again – but this time from Abby’s point of view. This game complicates matters even further by blending flashbacks and backstories together making it difficult to distinguish between what is right or wrong, while also questioning if Ellie will become someone else entirely due to her desire driven goal – vengeance.

Despite the changes, there is still good news! Mazin has revealed that season two will be distinct from the game’s Part II. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he clarified: ‘Sometimes it will be entirely different and at other times just barely altered. But regardless of how much or little change occurs, it’s going to have its own flavor; it won’t quite resemble the game.’

Fans can now relax, knowing that they won’t have to bid farewell to Joel too soon. After all, what would The Last Of Us be without Pedro Pascal’s captivating performance? Hopefully his survival is one of the many unique elements that Mazin was talking about.

In a recent conversation with GQ, The Last Of Us showrunner Neil Druckmann suggested that Part II will span more than one season — hinting at the possibility of many additional episodes in the acclaimed series’ future.

Who will make up the cast of The Last Of Us season 2?

Let’s face it, the real query on everyone’s minds is: will there be more glorious hours of watching Pedro Pascal in season two? The response is a resounding yes! However, we remain uncertain for how long that might happen…

Bella Ramsey is expected to reprise her role as Ellie, going off of the words from Druckmann when speaking with Entertainment Weekly. He was adamant that ‘the only way [they] would ever consider recasting Bella is if she outright refuses to work with them’ and went on to explain that even then, they may not approve it – in fact, they might still coerce her into returning for season two!

Is there a release date for The Last Of Us season 2?

Although the public eagerly awaits news of a release date for season two, unfortunately it appears that we will have to wait just a bit longer. Bella Ramsey mentioned on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this year that filming hasn’t even started yet and therefore won’t be finished until late 2024 or early 2025! While crossing our fingers for an accelerated timeline, let’s all continue to search online for any hints as to what might be in store when the show finally returns.