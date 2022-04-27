All It Takes for Michael Keaton’s Batman to Send the Internet Wild are Three Little Words!

Despite the fact that The Flash has recently been the target of a lot of rather severe criticism due to star Ezra Miller’s continuous transgressions, it nonetheless arrived to CinemaCon and caused an upheaval in the audience.

Because Warner Bros. would have known that Miller’s departure from the company would generate headlines, they pulled out something enormous to divert attention away from it. Not only did the footage on display include material from Michael Keaton‘s reprising Batman, but it also paid homage to Tim Burton‘s classic films with some inspiration taken from his earlier work.

As you can see from the ecstatic reaction following the release of details on the sizzle reel, merely three words from the seasoned Caped Crusader were sufficient to create a whole new level of excitement and anticipation for Warner Bros.’ multiverse DCU blockbuster.

“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!” We just saw a new trailer for #TheFlash that ends with Michael Keaton’s Batman delivering that classic Batman line. Bunch of new footage, including several Batman suits, Batmobile shots & a quick look at Michael Shannon’s Zod, too! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/OXH2puFOgu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

Let’s just hope it makes sense in the context of the movie, because that would be a waste if it doesn’t. Of course, another recent reality-warping superhero spectacle did much the same thing and brought the house down when Willem Dafoe reminded everyone he himself was a scientist in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Following the latest setbacks, The Flash won’t premiere on television until June 2018, which means it could be quite some time before the trailer is available online, if it even happens at all. When that occurs, we’ll all go insane!