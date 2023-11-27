Alki David Net Worth: $65 Million

Category:Richest Business › Richest Billionaires

Net Worth: $65 Million

Date of Birth:May 23, 1968 (55 years old)

Place of Birth:Lagos

Gender:Male

Profession:Screenwriter, Film director, Actor, Entrepreneur, Film Producer, Television Director, Television producer

Nationality:Nigeria

What is Alki David’s Net Worth?

In my comprehensive analysis over the past few weeks, I’ve examined the multifaceted career of Alki David, which has contributed to his substantial net worth of $65 million. David’s diverse endeavors span various sectors, from business and entrepreneurship to filmmaking and acting, showcasing his wide-ranging talents and interests.

As a businessman, David’s influence is notable in the founding and co-founding of companies such as FilmOn, 9021go, BattleCam, and Independent Models. These ventures underline his entrepreneurial spirit and acumen in the business world. Additionally, his artistic pursuits, including writing, directing, and starring in films like “The Freediver” and “Fishtales,” highlight his creative talents and passion for the arts.

However, David’s career has also been marked by a series of legal challenges, including allegations of broadcast copyright violations, sexual assault, and fraud. These legal disputes have shaped the public perception of his journey, illustrating the complexities and controversies that can accompany a high-profile career. Alki David’s story, characterized by significant achievements in multiple fields and notable legal issues, reflects a dynamic and multifaceted trajectory in the realms of business and entertainment.

Former Billionaire Status

For numerous years, Alki David was commonly recognized as a “billionaire” by various credible sources. According to David himself, he collaborated with a PR professional to concoct his billionaire status in a strategic move to enhance his public image. The PR strategist “presented me as a billionaire who intended to acquire a soccer team in England named Coventry, and that generated significant media attention.”

In 2007, The Sunday Times featured Alki on its annual “Rich List,” estimating his net worth at $4 billion (equivalent to over $10 billion in today’s currency).

During a 2021 interview with the Daily Beast, David candidly admitted that he possessed no liquid assets and acknowledged that his previous claims of billionaire status were entirely contrived. At the time of the interview, he found himself grappling with $80 million in legal judgments.

Beverly Hills Mansion

In 2010, David acquired a 16,000 square foot mansion in Beverly Hills for a substantial sum of $16.5 million. Fast forward to January 2017, and he successfully divested himself of this property, selling it for an impressive $20.4 million.

Early Life and Education

Alkiviades David entered the world in May 1968 in Lagos, Nigeria, into a family deeply rooted in the trading and shipping industries with Greek-Cypriot heritage. The Leventis-David Group, the family’s business, boasts ownership of Coca-Cola bottling plants across several nations. Consequently, David’s early years unfolded in diverse European locations, culminating in his high school education in Switzerland. Pursuing further studies, he enrolled at Bennington College in Vermont and later continued his educational journey at the Royal College of Art in London.

Business Career

David has played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of several companies throughout his career. In 1998, alongside Duncan Heath, he co-established Independent Models, a modeling agency based in London that boasted prominent figures like Danish model Helena Christensen in its portfolio. Subsequently, in 2009, David ventured into the realm of online entertainment by launching FilmOn, an Internet-based television provider. FilmOn operates as a subscription service, enabling users to remotely view local television stations on computers and mobile devices. This initiative served as an extension of his involvement in 111 Pictures, a production and international sales company that he co-founded with film producer Elliott Kastner.

Among David’s diverse ventures is BattleCam.com, an innovative peer-to-peer video streaming platform. This site stands out for hosting pay-per-view tournaments spanning various genres, including MMA, gaming, and comedy. David has demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit not only in the entertainment industry but also in the realm of e-commerce. In 2011, he introduced 9021go.com, a home-shopping site, adding another dimension to his multifaceted business endeavors.

Film and Television

David has played diverse roles in the film and television industry, showcasing his talents as an actor, writer, director, producer, and editor. His cinematic journey began in 2004 with the British film “The Freediver,” a project where he not only starred but also took on the roles of writer and director. The film also featured notable actors such as Adam Baldwin, Dominique Swain, and Judd Nelson. Simultaneously, in 2004, David made a guest appearance in an episode of the television drama “The Grid.” The following year, he expanded his repertoire by featuring in the film “Opa!” and an episode of the British spy drama television series “Spooks.”

In 2006, David assumed the character of Mr. Pappas in an episode of the British series “Hotel Babylon,” adapted from the book of the same title. This was followed by his role in the 2007 direct-to-DVD action thriller “Flight of Fury,” alongside Steven Seagal. During the same year, David exhibited his multi-faceted skills by co-directing, co-writing, editing, and acting in the family comedy film “Fishtales,” which starred Billy Zane and Kelly Brook. His filmography also boasts credits in the heist thriller “The Bank Job” and the action comedy “Bob Thunder: Internet Assassin.” Concurrently, on the television front, David graced episodes of the British police procedurals “Trial & Retribution” and “Waking the Dead” in 2009.

David’s enduring presence in both film and television underscores his versatility and commitment to storytelling across various genres.

Legal Problems

David has consistently found himself entangled in legal disputes, spanning both his business ventures and personal conduct. The genesis of his legal woes can be traced back to 2010 when he received a restraining order from major networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox. The order was a response to his unauthorized utilization of their broadcast signals on his Internet streaming service, FilmOn. In a bold move, David retaliated in 2013 by filing a countersuit against the four networks. His argument hinged on the claim that providing Internet technology for the reception of over-the-air broadcasts at no cost did not infringe upon the networks’ copyrights.

However, David’s legal predicaments took a more serious turn in 2019. He was slapped with a staggering $11 million in damages after being accused of sexual assault by a woman. This substantial sum included $8 million in punitive damages and an additional $3 million in compensatory damages. Concurrently, in the same year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) imposed a $100,000 fine on David for his involvement in a fraudulent scheme linked to his Hologram Theatre in Hollywood. The repercussions extended further, with David being barred from holding an officer position in a publicly held company for a duration of five years.

Notably, David has consistently maintained a contentious stance toward the California court system, alleging its involvement in a corrupt conspiracy against him. This belief has manifested in his refusal to comply with court-ordered payments and appearances. Reports indicate that David’s legal battles have taken a toll on his mental health, leading to severe issues. In light of these challenges, there have been discussions about the potential necessity of a conservatorship for David.

Personal Life

David has entered the bonds of matrimony on several occasions. Two sons, Andrew and Alexander, were born from his initial marriage. The union with his second wife, Emma McAllister, lasted from 2007 to 2009. Moving forward, David embarked on a marital journey with Jennifer Stano, a swimsuit designer and former model, in 2011.

In the year 2010, David invested $16.5 million in the acquisition of a sprawling 16,200-square-foot mansion situated in Beverly Hills. Additionally, he possesses residences in Greece, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Quick summary

