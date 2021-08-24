Alfred Molina Looks Amazing In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer As Doc Ock!

Alright, so you probably know by now that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was finally released officially. And, yes, the internet is going appropriately psychotic. Fans are more excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home than ever. There were a ton of awesome things in that trailer but… Alfred Molina looks amazing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The trailer gave us a look at the story, Doctor Strange’s role, the Multiverse, and some of the villains. And these aren’t just any villains, these are villains returning from previous Spider-Man movies. Only the one is confirmed so far but a couple of others were definitely teased.

Alfred Molina appears near the very end of the trailer. It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on and trailers can be very deceitful. It looks like he’s using his metallic arms to pull himself up a bridge, before giving a soft yet menacing “Hello, Peter.”

We knew Alfred Molina was returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He confirmed it himself some time back, despite the fact that Marvel definitely didn’t want him to. Hell, Kevin Feige took a jab at him recently at some kind of premiere event.

Still, I’m sure things are fine between them. I hope, anyway…

My point is that even though we knew that Alfred Molina was returning, it’s different once you see him in action. Seeing those metallic tentacles, seeing him, hearing him in the role once again… how can one not become nostalgic for Spider-Man 2?

There are some new rumors floating around that he might not even be a villain. We don’t know how credible those are but, to be fair, we haven’t actually seen him do anything villainous in the film yet. Granted, he was only on screen for a few seconds…

Either way, Alfred Molina looks amazing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Whatever voodoo Marvel does to make people look so young again is astounding. I’m more excited than ever about the film! What about you guys?