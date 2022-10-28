Alec Baldwin Promises ‘Justice’ after Facing More bad News in Shooting Aftermath

Alec Baldwin is still shaken by the potential repercussions he may experience because of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins’ accidental shooting death. During the filming of the New Mexico western, a prop gun that Baldwin was reportedly using fired live rounds and hit Hutchins.

She died of her injuries. Joel Souza, the film’s director, was injured in the shooting. After the tragedy, multiple former staffers came forward to complain that they had complained about the unsafe set verbally and in writing before leaving.

Baldwin has insisted he is innocent and expressed remorse for using a real gun instead of a fake one on set, but says all safety protocol measures were taken. Even though Hutchins’ husband took legal action, The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation and sent the report to New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who is currently reviewing it for potential charges.

“Today, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies received the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative report on the Rust movie set incident,” said a statement from DA’s Office spokesperson. “The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges. As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice.”

Although additional details have not been released to the public, this information comes after an Aug. 2022 letter from Carmack-Altwies to the New Mexico State Finance Board that suggested she intends to make Baldwin a defendant. The DA requested $635K from the state in order to prosecute four people; however, she only received $317,750.

Baldwin’s attorney has come out blasting the media for making this information public. The actor and the producers of Rust settled with Hutchins’ estate, which resulted in her husband Matthew becoming an EP on the production. The show is set to continue shooting in California.

Even though the case was settled, DA’s office commented that it “will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis’ ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case.”