Alec Baldwin: Family of Shooting Victim, Halyna Hutchins, Sues Baldwin and Producers

According to recent reports, the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the production of the Western drama Rust. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its inquiry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Alec Baldwin and “others involved in the production’s safety” in response to their “reckless behavior,” according to the family’s attorney Brian Panish, who shared that a negligent death claim was filed against them.

On October 21, 2021, on the sets of the film Rust, Hutchins was preparing to shoot a scene when the shooting occurred. At the time, Alec Baldwin was believed to be holding the weapon, which he thought was a “cold gun,” i.e., one that didn’t contain any live rounds.

While the director was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital, the wound proved fatal. Her husband, Matthew Hutchins (42), and their 9-year-old son were mourning her loss.

Also named in the lawsuit are the seven producers of Rust: Ryan Smith, Ryan Winterstern, Anjul Nigam, Allen Cheney, Nathan Klingher, Matthew DelPiano, and Emily Salveson. Crew members Sarah Zachry, Gabrielle Pickle, Seth Kenney, Dave Halls, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, and other individuals involved in the production have also been named in the suit, as reported by Variety.

This is not the first lawsuit that Baldwin, the filmmakers, and other crew members have been involved in.

The armorer of the film, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, has sued Seth Kenney, the ammunition vendor, alleging that he mixed live and dummies rounds. Previously, on-set medic Cherlyn Schaefer and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell have filed individual complaints as well.

