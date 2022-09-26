Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Welcome Seventh Baby

Amidst the criticism sparked by the tragedy linked to Alec Baldwin following the Rust shooting, the actor may now rejoice. Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently welcomed their newest baby into the world, making them a family of eight!

On Thursday, September 3rd, their daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born.

“How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,” the pair said in a statement to PEOPLE Magazine regarding their new bundle of joy.

“Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with,” the couple added “Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like…we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria.” Hilaria, wife of Alec Baldwin also shared a video of the couple’s newborn daughter on Instagram, captioning it with: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true.”

Hilaria announced her pregnancy in April this year, with Hilaria telling fans they would be having a girl. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” they stated at the time. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand, and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

On their tenth anniversary, Hilaria chose to write a heartfelt message on Instagram commemorating all that they have gone through in the past decade. “10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings,” she wrote before continuing listing everything else they’ve experienced together. She ended the post with a simple but loving caption: “Happy anniversary Ale,. she captioned s photo.”

In June, Baldwin was confronted after the death of Halyna Hutchins, a director of photography on his movie Rust. Hutschins’ died when she was hit by a bullet during filming. There were never to be real bullets in the firearm, according on workers.