Alan Jackson released a live recording of “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” on November 23, according to his label, MCA. It was recorded at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27, 2026, at the final full-length concert of his career. The track is part of the 25-song The Last Show: One More for the Road – The Finale (Live from Nashville), due December 4. It follows an earlier advance recording of “Chattahoochee” from the same show. The two releases make it possible to hear how the concert handled two very different kinds of Alan Jackson song before the album arrives.

A live version of “Drive” has a particular job to do. The song tells a story in which adults entrust kids with the ordinary machines that let them feel a little older. Its details work at small scale. Someone has to be able to picture how it feels to be near a boat or at the wheel with a parent keeping watch. The June performance took place in a stadium, at a show with its own significance for people who had followed Jackson for years. That setting could have overwhelmed the writing. What makes the release worth hearing is the chance to find out how the song preserves its scale when thousands of people already know where it is going.

Alan Jackson’s official music video for the original recording of Drive (For Daddy Gene).

A country song built around learning something

“Drive” takes an activity a listener can imagine and gives it the importance it has for a child. An adult may be teaching the basics of operating something. The child experiences being given responsibility before fully grasping what responsibility means. The language is concrete enough to let an audience see that change without needing it explained. The story also has a later point of view. The child grows up and becomes a parent who can see why someone in the next generation would want a turn. The change in perspective is part of the writing’s economy.

A singer can approach a line like that very differently on different recordings. Changing the length of a pause can put more weight on a detail without changing the words. Letting the band carry a transition can leave room for the audience to think about why the next verse sounds familiar. Listeners comparing the original and the live version can listen for those differences, then notice when they hear the crowd and when their attention stays on the singer. Those questions get closer to what a live recording does than asking whether it reproduces every part of the earlier version.

The single also gives the label two distinct ways to introduce the December album. “Chattahoochee” is a song audiences can respond to almost as soon as its pace becomes clear. “Drive” reveals more if the audience pays attention to what changes as the story moves from one generation to another. Together, the two songs give a listener something to hear in the performance besides the historical fact that this was Jackson’s last full-length show. Both selections come from one evening, and each asks something different of a band, a singer and an audience.

Three dates worth keeping straight

The concert was recorded June 27. MCA dates the live single November 23 and the album December 4. The label also separately lists a two-hour NBC special for December 8, with next-day streaming on Peacock. The television presentation and the 25-song album are two formats for experiencing the evening. Release details for one do not imply that everything in the other will appear in the same order or that they have identical running times. Anyone interested in hearing the whole album can make a plan using the December 4 date while keeping the broadcast on its own calendar.

The distinction matters especially for someone who follows music through video clips. A televised sequence can tell you which person is playing, cut to a view of the stadium or frame a reaction in the crowd. The album asks listeners to make sense of the room through sound and sequencing. Depending on which version you encounter first, the same performance might seem expansive or conversational. Both can be useful ways to notice something about it. There’s a particular reason to try this song as a track on its own, though. So much of its meaning comes from remembered actions and places that listeners can furnish from their own experience.

A concert document can also illuminate the choices that go into a catalog show. Choosing an advance track gives listeners a way to imagine the personality of the album before they see how individual songs are arranged in the set. “Drive” makes it possible to notice how one of Jackson’s more closely observed stories sits alongside music built to get an instant response in a large room. It’s also a reminder that the quieter stories in a country catalog can be some of the ones an audience knows best.

What to listen for before the full album

One approach is to play the advance tracks in succession and listen for how quickly each performance invites participation. Then play “Drive” alone and pay attention to the transition into its later point of view. A line that feels direct on a studio recording can take on a different weight once you know how many people are listening to it at the same time. The November release gives listeners time to notice those differences without a calendar full of other singles competing for attention.

The final Nashville show already carries significance because of where it falls in Jackson’s touring career. “Drive” gives the forthcoming album a more specific point of entry. The track lets listeners hear how a song about teaching and handing something down makes its way across a stadium. The rest of the December album will supply the order and context of the evening. This first opportunity to hear “Drive” from the show is worth taking on the song’s own terms.

Jackson’s official announcement says he wrote the song for his daughters and in tribute to his father. That origin helps explain why the perspective shifts as the song proceeds. The person remembering how it felt to be trusted eventually gets to make the same decision for someone else. The live track gives that turn a room full of listeners who can recognize it from either end.

Sources

Alan Jackson Releases Drive (For Daddy Gene) (Live) — MCA, November 23, 2026

Alan Jackson Releases Drive (For Daddy Gene) (Live) — Alan Jackson’s official site, November 23, 2026

Alan Jackson: The Last Show to Be Released December 4 — MCA, October 2026

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