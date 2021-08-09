Alan Cumming Said Fu– Off To A Harry Potter Audition! Does He Regret It Now?

Harry Potter has become one of the biggest franchises, well… ever. The series is massive and defines a whole generation. With seven incredible books and eight stunning movies, Harry Potter brings in the cash. Alan Cumming said “fu– off” to a Harry Potter audition. We wonder if he regrets that now.

We’re putting it tactfully, but Cumming did not. He told The Telegraph “I didn’t turn it down, I told them to fuck off.” which is a pretty nuts, if you ask me. But there’s more to the story, it seems.

Cumming was up for the role of Professor Lockhart who was in The Chamber Of Secrets. Both he and Rupert Everett were given the chance to do a screen test. The problem? The Harry Potter producers told him straight up they wouldn’t be able to pay him what he wanted. They said this was due to budgetary constraints.

Cumming went on to tell the outlet, “And I had the same agent as Rupert, who of course, they were going to pay more. Blatantly lying, stupidly lying, as well. Like, if you’re going to lie, be clever about it. I said, tell them to fuck right off. And thought, well Rupert’s going to get the part.”

For the record, Rupert did not end up getting the part. Instead, the part was given to Kenneth Branagh who did an awesome job as the cowardly professor of Defence Against The Dark Arts.

Honestly, I think Alan Cumming did the right thing. He stood up for himself and didn’t settle for anything less than what he thought he deserved. Even though he could have been a part of that huge franchise, Lockhart was only ever in the one film.

Recently several Harry Potter stars have been sharing some interesting opinions. Like, Daniel Radcliffe wouldn’t want to play Harry Potter in a revival. Whereas Bonnie Wright doesn’t want a revival at all.

We should see more Harry Potter spin-offs in the future. Meanwhile, what do you think about this Harry Potter audition story? Did Alan Cumming do the right thing?