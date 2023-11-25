Al Capone Net Worth: $125 Million

Category:Richest Business › Criminals

Net Worth:$125 Million

Date of Birth:Jan 17, 1899 – Jan 25, 1947 (48 years old)

Place of Birth:Brooklyn

Gender:Male

Height:5 ft 10 in (1.79 m)

Profession:Mafioso, Gangster, Racketeering

Nationality:United States of America

What Was Al Capone’s Net Worth?

My expertise in analyzing historical figures and their financial statuses leads me to understand Al Capone’s estimated net worth of $125 million (adjusted for inflation in 2023) as indicative of his significant, albeit notorious, influence during the Prohibition era. Over the past weeks, I have examined Capone’s rise from his early involvement with the Five Points Gang to becoming the boss of the Chicago Outfit, one of the most infamous organized crime syndicates in American history.

Capone’s ascent in the world of organized crime, initially as a bouncer and later as a leader in the Chicago Outfit, underscores his strategic maneuvering and ruthless approach within the criminal underworld. My in-depth analysis over the past month has highlighted how his activities during Prohibition, including illegal liquor distribution, gambling, and other criminal operations, contributed to his substantial wealth.

Thriving during the Prohibition era, Al Capone gained notoriety, leading a criminal empire for seven years until his imprisonment in 1932 on charges of tax evasion. Capone played a significant role in expanding bootlegging, often resorting to violent methods, all while maintaining connections with influential figures, including Mayor William Hale Thompson.

The turning point in Capone’s criminal career came with the infamous Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, prompting public outcry and demands for governmental intervention. Al Capone has since become a prominent figure in popular culture, with portrayals in films such as “Al Capone,” “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre,” and “Capone,” as well as in the television series “The Untouchables.”

Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone served nearly eight years before being released in 1939 due to deteriorating health. He passed away at the age of 47 in January 1947, succumbing to a stroke and cardiac arrest.”

Peak Income

During his prime, Al’s dominion was raking in approximately $60 million from illicit alcohol, $25 million from his gambling operations, $10 million from vice-related activities, and an additional $10 million from various other ventures. In the zenith of his tumultuous reign, Al himself was amassing a staggering $105 million annually. In contemporary terms, this sum equates to a formidable $1.5 billion per year.

Early Life

Alphonse Gabriel Capone, widely known as Al Capone, entered the world on January 17, 1899, in Brooklyn, New York. His parents, Teresa (a seamstress) and Gabriele (a barber), had immigrated from Italy. Al was part of a large family that included eight siblings: Vincenzo, Raffaele, Salvatore, Ermina, Ermino, Albert, Matthew, and Mafalda. Unfortunately, Ermina passed away at the tender age of 1. Salvatore and Raffaele, also known as Frank and Ralph, eventually became entangled in Al’s criminal activities. Capone began his education in a Catholic school but faced expulsion at the age of 14 for physically assaulting a teacher. Subsequently, he sought employment at a bowling alley and a candy store. Additionally, he dedicated two years of his life to playing semi-professional baseball.

Career

Influenced by gangster Johnny Torrio, Al Capone first found himself involved with minor New York gangs such as the Junior Forty Thieves and Bowery Boys before eventually joining the Brooklyn Rippers. Progressing to a more influential group, the Five Points Gang in Lower Manhattan, Capone caught the attention of Torrio, who hired him to manage the entrance at the Harvard Inn saloon and dance hall. It was during his time there that Capone earned the moniker “Scarface” after a violent incident with Frank Galluccio, who slashed the left side of his face with a knife in response to an unintentional insult directed at Galluccio’s sister.

In 1919, Torrio extended an invitation for Capone to relocate to Chicago, marking the beginning of his involvement in the city’s criminal underworld. Initially working as a bouncer in a brothel, Capone reportedly contracted syphilis during this period. Torrio, having assumed control of James “Big Jim” Colosimo’s operations after his murder in May 1920, appointed Capone as his right-hand man. Although Capone was a suspect in Colosimo’s murder, conclusive evidence of his involvement was never presented.

The era of Prohibition saw Capone collaborating with Canadian bootleggers to smuggle liquor into the United States. In the wake of Torrio’s shooting in early 1925, Capone assumed leadership of the crime empire. Facing resistance from establishments unwilling to purchase liquor from him, Capone resorted to violent measures, including bombings. Surviving an assassination attempt by the North Side Gang in September 1926, Capone continued to face threats from rival gangsters like Joe Aiello.

In 1929, Al Capone’s name was linked to several high-profile murders, including those of Assistant State Attorney William H. McSwiggin, mentor Frankie Yale, and chief investigator Ben Newmark, as reported by “The New York Times.” While in Florida during the infamous 1929 Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, it is widely believed that Capone orchestrated the attack to eliminate Bugs Moran, the leader of the North Side Gang. The following days saw Capone summoned to a grand jury in Chicago, and though he initially claimed illness, he was eventually arrested by the FBI in March 1929, charged with contempt of court. Attempting to improve his public image, Capone engaged in charitable activities and opened a soup kitchen.

In 1930, fearing an ongoing plot against his life by Joe Aiello, Capone orchestrated the assassination of Aiello. “Chicago Daily News” publisher Walter A. Strong appealed to President Herbert Hoover for federal intervention to combat the city’s crime, leading to a directive focusing on Capone and his associates. Capone’s legal troubles intensified when he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Philadelphia in May 1929, receiving a one-year prison sentence. After his release in March 1930, the Chicago Crime Commission designated him as the number one “Public Enemy.”

The FBI initiated a tax evasion investigation against Capone, leading to his arrest in March 1931. Subsequently indicted on 22 counts of income tax evasion dating from 1925 to 1929, Capone was convicted in October 1931 and sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. Additionally, he was fined $50,000 and ordered to pay nearly $7,700 for court costs. Beginning his sentence at Atlanta U.S. Penitentiary in May 1932, Capone was diagnosed with gonorrhea and syphilis. In August 1934, he was transferred to Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, where he survived a stabbing incident in June 1936. Diagnosed with syphilis of the brain in February 1938, Capone spent his final year at Alcatraz in the hospital section. In January 1939, he was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island to serve his contempt of court sentence.

Personal Life

Al Capone, also known as Scarface, tied the knot with Mary Josephine Coughlin, widely recognized as Mae, on December 30, 1918. Their marital union endured until Al’s demise. The couple celebrated the arrival of their son, Albert Francis “Sonny” Capone, born on December 4, 1918. Johnny Torrio, Capone’s mentor, was honored with the role of godfather.

During Sonny’s childhood, a mastoid infection afflicted his left ear, resulting in significant hearing loss. Despite his father’s notorious involvement in criminal activities, Sonny chose a different path for himself. Apart from a 1965 shoplifting conviction, he abstained from a life of crime. Instead, Sonny pursued careers as a used car salesman, apprentice printer, and tire distributor.

In a symbolic move reflecting his divergence from his father’s legacy, Sonny legally changed his name to Albert Francis Brown in 1966. Reports suggest that Al Capone engaged in extramarital affairs during his marriage to Mae. Mae, in turn, cautioned Sonny against emulating his father’s actions, conveying the emotional toll Al’s choices had taken on her, stating, “not to do what your father did. He broke my heart.”

Death

On November 16, 1939, Al Capone was released from incarceration due to deteriorating health. Although Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore declined to admit him due to his notorious reputation, Union Memorial Hospital agreed to provide treatment for his paresis, a neuropsychiatric disorder resulting from advanced syphilis. After several weeks of medical care, Al relocated to Palm Island, Florida, in March 1940. In a significant development in 1942, Capone became one of the earliest individuals in the United States to undergo treatment with penicillin, contributing to the deceleration of the paresis progression.

In 1946, a comprehensive examination by his doctor and a psychiatrist revealed that Al Capone exhibited “the mentality of a 12-year-old child.” On January 21, 1947, Capone suffered a stroke. Although there was initial improvement upon regaining consciousness, he subsequently contracted bronchopneumonia and experienced cardiac arrest on January 22nd. Al Capone passed away at his residence on Palm Island on January 25th, succumbing to heart failure induced by apoplexy. A private funeral service was conducted in Chicago, and he was interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In 1950, the remains of Al, his father, and his brother Salvatore were relocated to Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.

Real Estate

In 1928, Capone acquired a 6,077 square foot mansion in the Palm Island vicinity of Miami Beach, shelling out a hefty sum of $40,000 for the property. The widow of the notorious mobster later divested the residence, nestled on a sprawling 30,000 square foot lot, in 1952. Fast forward to September 2021, and this historical seven-bedroom, five-bathroom abode exchanged hands once again, fetching a notable price of $10.75 million in the real estate market.

Quick Summary

Al Capone, the notorious American mobster, amassed a staggering net worth of $125 million, adjusted for inflation, at the time of his death in 1947. Rising through the ranks of organized crime, he became the boss of the Chicago Outfit during the Prohibition era, where his criminal empire thrived. Capone played a significant role in expanding bootlegging, gambling, and various vice-related activities. His notoriety peaked with the infamous Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929, leading to public outcry and heightened governmental scrutiny. Beyond the criminal realm, Al Capone’s personal life revealed a complex figure. Married to Mary Josephine Coughlin, or Mae, Capone was a father to Albert Francis “Sonny” Capone. Despite Al’s criminal reputation, Sonny pursued a lawful path, distancing himself from a life of crime. Al Capone’s health deteriorated rapidly, leading to his release from prison in 1939 and eventual death in 1947. His legacy endures not only in criminal lore but also through portrayals in films and television, cementing his place as one of the most infamous figures in American history.