Ahsoka’s Dathomir Takes Shape Through Thorns Fog and Fairy Tale Design

Ahsoka’s next journey has a particularly tangible production detail behind it: a Dathomir set full of thorns and fog. Dave Filoni discussed the design with Empire, comparing its landscape to the thorn maze associated with Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty. The comments recirculated in November 14 coverage by The Direct, but their earlier publication matters. Bespin Bulletin had already reported them on September 24 from Empire’s November issue. This is a production-design feature built around that dated interview, not a claim that Filoni announced a new planet this weekend. [1][2]

Aeron Mer Eclarinal’s report for The Direct identifies the intended move from earlier depictions of Dathomir to a substantial live-action setting in Ahsoka’s second season. The practical detail is the difficulty Filoni described in working around the thorn-filled environment, compounded by atmospheric fog. His account establishes an effort to give the landscape physical presence. It does not reveal the outcome of the season or identify every technique used in the final images. The relevant original interview belongs to Empire; a named interviewer could not be verified from the accessible excerpt. [1]

Bespin Bulletin’s September 24 account says its writer obtained the magazine from a shop and relayed Filoni’s comments. Alongside Sleeping Beauty, it records comparisons with Dagobah and the forest of Fangorn from The Lord of the Rings. These references describe a creative vocabulary of tangled, mythic environments. They should not be read as evidence that characters or fictional rules from those other stories cross into Star Wars. Filmmakers can use a visual comparison to communicate a feeling without importing an entire narrative. [2]

For readers avoiding spoilers, the discussion that follows includes broad setting information and the established premise of Ahsoka, but no unreleased episode outcomes. The official StarWars.com announcement places Season 2 on Disney+ beginning January 20, 2027. Kristin Baver and Devan Coggan reported that date from the August 15 D23 showcase, where Filoni appeared with Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen and Eman Esfandi. Their report presents the next chapter as a continuing question about Ahsoka’s identity as a Jedi. [3]

The world being adapted already has a defined visual identity. Lucasfilm’s Dathomir Databank entry describes red light, twisted vegetation, swamps and the stone strongholds associated with the Nightsisters. Forests, mountains and swamps are listed among its terrain. That combination gives production designers more to work with than a generic threatening skyline. Color establishes one impression, shapes another, while routes through vegetation can determine how a person actually moves through the frame. The official background explains the design problem without confirming a particular scene in the coming season. [4]

In FanFest’s analysis, thorns are a useful example of scenery that can influence performance. An actor cannot move through a crowded practical space in quite the same way as across an open floor. A narrow path changes posture, speed and the distance between people. Even when viewers do not consciously inventory every branch, that behavior can communicate discomfort. The landscape becomes part of the action rather than a decorative surface added behind a conversation.

Fog presents another set of visual choices. It can hide distance, soften an outline or make a light source visible in the air. That gives a filmmaker ways to control what the audience discovers and when. The challenge is preserving enough spatial information for a scene to remain readable. A threatening environment still needs to make a character’s immediate goal clear. That is a craft analysis of the documented design approach, not a technical breakdown obtained from Lucasfilm’s production files.

Ahsoka’s other major landscape has a different history. The official Peridea Databank describes it as an ancient world in a distant galaxy, connected with Dathomirian ancestors and the migration route of the purrgil. It identifies the world as the place where Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn were exiled. Those details help separate the two settings. Dathomir and Peridea are connected through the series’ mythology, but they are not interchangeable names for the same location. [5]

That distinction matters visually as well as geographically. A story that crosses between worlds needs viewers to recognize a change without waiting for a location caption. A palette, a silhouette or the arrangement of open and enclosed space can do that work. The documented Dathomir references suggest a particularly enclosed visual language. Peridea’s official description supplies the separate narrative foundation. The completed episodes will show how strongly the filmmakers distinguish their spaces and which visual relationships they choose to emphasize.

Dathomir also belongs to a longer screen history. Lucasfilm’s January 21, 2026, introduction to Maul identifies the Dathomirian character’s continuing place in the franchise and the dedicated animated series Shadow Lord. That is background to the world’s wider visibility, not evidence of a Maul appearance in Ahsoka. A familiar location can connect different stories through geography and design even when their central characters do not meet. Using that distinction avoids turning an established association into an unsupported casting prediction. [6]

The official Season 2 presentation emphasizes returning performers and the continuation of Ahsoka’s story. Christensen’s Anakin challenges his former student, while Esfandi’s Ezra is described as reunited with his Rebels companions. Those announced points give the landscape discussion a dramatic frame. A striking set needs people whose decisions matter inside it. The production challenge is to preserve the characters’ immediate relationships while widening the scale and strangeness of their surroundings. [3]

There is an appealing discipline in Filoni’s chosen references. A thorn maze is recognizable before anyone explains its lore. Its edges communicate obstruction; its shape suggests that a direct route may not be available. For a fantasy adventure, that kind of visual clarity can make an unfamiliar world accessible. The audience can understand the difficulty of crossing a space while remaining uncertain about what lies beyond it.

January’s episodes will supply the finished version of that idea. For now, the reliable record consists of an official premiere date, established location histories and Filoni’s attributed account of building a difficult environment. Reading those sources together gives fans something concrete to anticipate: how Ahsoka turns an illustrated and digital part of Star Wars geography into a place that performers can inhabit. The interest lies in that translation, without needing a prediction about who survives it or where the story ultimately ends.

Original sources and reporting credits

[1] Dave Filoni Reveals Ahsoka Season 2 Will Be Making Star Wars History By Bringing A Live Action Dathomir To Screen For The Very First Time — Aeron Mer Eclarinal, The Direct; relaying Empire. November 14, 2026.

[2] Star Wars Ahsoka Season 2 Dathomir Details Revealed By Dave Filoni — Bespin Bulletin; relaying the original Empire interview. September 24, 2026; Empire November 2026 issue.

[3] Star Wars Ahsoka Season 2 Teaser Trailer and Release Date Revealed — Kristin Baver and Devan Coggan, StarWars.com. August 15, 2026.

[4] Dathomir — Lucasfilm StarWars.com Databank. Undated reference; accessed November 16, 2026.

[5] Peridea — Lucasfilm StarWars.com Databank. Undated reference; accessed November 16, 2026.

[6] Who is Maul — StarWars.com. January 21, 2026.