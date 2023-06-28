Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet’s Twitter Hacked by a Crypto-Currency Company

Chloe Bennet, known for her role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., appears to have had her Twitter account taken over by a crypto company. On the @BlokedProtocol Twitter account, which now seems unrelated to Bennet upon first glance, the content heavily focuses on web3 and blockchain. However, a closer examination of the account’s media files reveals photos from Chloe Bennet’s personal archives. The group responsible for the hack has also disabled comments on their posts, preventing other Twitter users from calling them out.

It remains uncertain whether Chloe Bennet is taking the necessary steps to regain control of her Twitter account. Given the recent changes brought about by Elon Musk since acquiring ownership of the social media platform, it is unclear how long it may take to resolve this issue. However, Bennet’s Instagram page seems unaffected and secure.

Chloe Bennet Responds to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Rumor

Chloe Bennet has once again addressed rumors surrounding the potential return of her character from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The beloved series concluded in 2020, signaling the end of Daisy Johnson’s journey, played by Bennet, along with other Marvel heroes such as Phil Coulson portrayed by Clark Gregg. Since then, fans have speculated about how Marvel Studios could incorporate these characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly considering the return of TV heroes like Daredevil and Wilson Fisk. While Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a dedicated fanbase, Bennet is currently debunking rumors of her MCU comeback.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star addressed the possibility of returning to the MCU. Bennet informed the outlet that she has not received any communication from Marvel Studios since the conclusion of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“Of course, of course, I would be open to it. Listen, there’s a lot of stuff around that. I so deeply love S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s fans because it’s this tenacity that got the show on air to begin with,” expressed Bennet. “I have not once been approached or asked or involved in anything after I wrapped S.H.I.E.L.D. And I am not involved in anything that is coming out. I’ve not been asked, but I would be more than excited to put on the suit again. And, of course, of course, Daisy is a big part of who I am. So I would love to, but I have not been communicated [with] about it.”