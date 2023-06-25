Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Calls New MCU Series “Elevated Marvel Material”

Marvel fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Disney+ series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” and the recent casting of Aubrey Plaza has only added to the excitement. While the character Plaza will be playing remains unconfirmed, she recently spoke about her role and expressed her enthusiasm for the show in an interview with THR, igniting further discussion among MCU fans.

Plaza shared her experience working on “Coven of Chaos” and her desire to collaborate with Kathryn Hahn, whom she admires. Without revealing too much, Plaza expressed her enjoyment of her character and praised the elevated quality of the Marvel material presented in the series. Her comments are sure to pique curiosity and generate anticipation among viewers.

Kathryn Hahn, who gained popularity for her portrayal of Agatha in “WandaVision,” is also excited to reprise her role in “Coven of Chaos” and interact with Plaza’s character. Hahn expressed her love for playing a witch and her enthusiasm for being part of what she considers the hottest coven in the Marvel universe.

While Elizabeth Olsen’s appearance in the series is yet to be confirmed, there is hope among fans that she might make an appearance, despite Wanda’s supposed demise in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Olsen herself has expressed her desire for Wanda to find redemption and discussed the possibilities that the multiverse offers for character exploration and storytelling.

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos” is set to debut on Disney+ in 2024, following Marvel’s 2023 lineup that includes “Secret Invasion,” “Loki” season 2, and “Echo.” The anticipation for the series continues to build, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release.

