After Zac Efron Telegraphs His Desire to Join a Marvel Movie, Johnny Storm Goes Viral

Despite the fact that Jon Watts has withdrawn from the director’s chair for Fantastic Four, fans are still enthusiastic for a Fantastic Four reboot. Even more so, with rumors of Fantastic Four members getting set to appear in upcoming cameos for MCU projects, fans are speculating as to who could fill those main character roles.

With all of the Marvel Studios movies over the last 14 years, Marvel Studios has built up a tremendous amount of trust and goodwill among audiences across the world. If anyone can finally do justice to comic book icons at long last, it’s Marvel Studios. Since the project was first announced, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been the preferred candidates

Johnny Storm has become one of the most talked-about subjects on social media after news broke that a Fantastic Four was on the horizon. Zac Efron recently said he’d “jump at the chance” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with Fantastic Four getting a lot of attention lately, it didn’t take long for Johnny Storm to shoot to the tops of trending topics.

Zac Efron should play Jim Hammond, the OG Human Torch (before Johnny Storm); that would give him room to crossover w/ the Avengers (including the West Coast Avengers), Namor the Sub-Mariner & the Invaders, plus SHIELD.#HumanTorch #MCU #Marvel #SuperpowerList #SPL #SHPoll22 https://t.co/JB3eCeOwWn — 🌙✊🏿The Fist of Chaka Khan-Shu™ (@RandyS0725) May 3, 2022

Zac Efron as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch !!! Purchasing my tickets as we speak https://t.co/iP4i2yMWUD — gomezgalore (@gomezgaIore) May 3, 2022

I would like him as Johnny Storm, thank you very much https://t.co/7Zk0eRXlMq — Kyra Bella☯ (@kyrabellax) May 4, 2022

Ok these are the two actors I hope in the running to play the new Johnny Storm/The Human Torch @ZacEfron or @dacremontgomery pic.twitter.com/D9sm5ifUos — Ryan Wan Kenobi (@RyanSeghetti) May 4, 2022

He looks just like johnny storm and has literally the same vibe, but i hate it when they make f4 movies https://t.co/nltXEbVEG5 — leo (@leehyuckmeu) May 4, 2022

Who should Zac play? https://t.co/WLnv8JfjYI — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) May 3, 2022

The film was originally announced in the summer of 2019, so we’d guess that Marvel has done a lot of pre-production work on Fantastic Four and that may have even involved possible casting decisions. Of course, Watts’ departure might have slowed things down considerably, but Efron donning the hotheaded superhero is something that cannot be overlooked!