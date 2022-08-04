After Ryan Reynolds Begins Training, Fans Will Be Anticipating Major ‘Deadpool 3′ News Quickly

Deadpool 3 may have gone unnoticed during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which took fans by surprise when the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo films were added to the Disney Plus library 24 hours prior, but all attention immediately turned to D23 next month.

After all, Free Guy’s and The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy was tapped to direct the second Deadpool movie, while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (both of whom were originally cast aside in favor of the Molyneux sisters) returned to write the script, and Kevin Feige has been talking about a release window for a long time.

After deciding to take a sabbatical from acting, it’s not as if actor and producer Reynolds has allowed himself to get out of shape, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were undoubtedly excited when personal trainer Don Saladino stated that the A-lister is working out hard, as you can see below.

To put it another way, the logical money would be on Deadpool 3 being the reason why Reynolds has started working out in earnest, even if that project does not yet have a release date. Then again, he may also be readying for John Krasinski’s IF (which will premiere in May 2024), but a superhero blockbuster is more likely than a whimsical family fantasy comedy from the outside looking in.