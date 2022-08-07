FanFest

After Giancarlo Esposito Confirms MCU Negotiations, Fans Debate Who He’ll Play: Professor X or Magneto

Published on August 7th, 2022

Since Disney acquired Fox and gained the rights to the X-Men, rumors have been flying about Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian favorite Giancarlo Esposito playing Professor X or Magneto.

While the resurrected mutants are still a long way from returning to our screens in full, the ball has started rolling following Marvel’s big reveal at the end of Ms. Marvel. Now that it’s been established in MCU canon that the X-gene exists, it’ll be only a matter of time until some major players begin to make their presences known.

While speculation has swirled about whether or not he’d be Professor X or Magneto, the actor himself has fanned the flames by telling a recent convention appearance that he’s spoken with Marvel Studios about a role in the franchise, and that he chose the X-Men leader as his preferred candidate.

“So, I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing. So, there’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X.”

Naturally, that was all it took for the debate to begin over whether or not he’d be a superior good or bad patriarch of the X-Men lore.

Given Esposito’s remark about “Dr. Freeze,” which suggests he isn’t entirely up on his comic books, and his claim that he has spoken with the top brass at Marvel, confirming a meeting is an intriguing twist. Mutants will appear sooner rather than later; we’ll simply have to wait and see where he falls on the line.

