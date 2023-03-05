After Being Snubbed by James Gunn, Arrowverse Creator, Marc Guggenheim, Wonders if the Past Decade of His Life was a Waste??

It’s somewhat astonishing that the inaugural decade of DCU was marked by stop-and-start attempts in creating a perpetual shared mythology for Warner Bros. Comics to rival Marvel Cinematic Universe, while simultaneously Arrowverse had all its elements arranged on TV with much better cohesiveness and accuracy.

The CW’s integration of various television shows and crossover events became more complex as time passed, with an improvement in quality meaning a decrease in value. However, Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim should be applauded for producing a massive franchise that embraced the past to engage both dedicated superhero fans and casual viewers.

Guggenheim sadly revealed in his Legal Dispatch that James Gunn and Peter Safran had snubbed him when they declared the lineup for Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, leaving him to wonder whether he’d sacrificed ten years of his life with no result.

“I’m not particularly surprised. In fact, I assumed that they would assemble some kind of brain trust to help facilitate what I assumed — hoped — would be a vision as ambitious as the DC Universe deserves. But I’ll be honest: I would have liked to have gotten at least a meeting.

Not a job, mind you. A meeting. A conversation. A small recognition of what I’d tried to contribute to the grand tapestry that is the DC Universe. I’d only spent nine years toiling in that vineyard, after all. (Not including many more years co-writing the Green Lantern movie, a Green Lantern streaming series, and comic books like The Flash, Batman Confidential, Adventures of Superman, and Justice Society of America.)

Although working for DC had been creatively fulfilling, it involved a lot of adversity, challenges, and personal sacrifices — none of which seem to have accrued to any professional benefit. Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn’t led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time.”

It’s been made evident that Gunn has conversed with a broad collection of names, such as Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and David Ayer – to name just a few – about their future within the DCU. Nevertheless it seems that the individual who assisted in pioneering the revolutionary Arrowverse is being overlooked and disregarded entirely. You can’t help but feel for him!