After a Vehicle Accident, Jared Padalecki Assures His Followers That He’s “On The Mend.”

After a vehicle accident last week, Jared Padalecki announced on Twitter that he is traveling to recovery.

He took the time to share a heartwarming message of thanks to his followers and caregivers, as well as post a lovely photo with his youngest child in a cuddle.

Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF pic.twitter.com/TF1C73sbX8 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 26, 2022

The star of the show, Walker, was involved in a vehicle accident last week that forced him to cancel an appearance at the official Supernatural convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey on April 22.

Jensen Ackles, Padalecki’s former Supernatural costar, extended his apologies and said he was in “a really bad vehicle accident.” Ackles stated that Padalecki was recovering at home and encouraged fans to send him wishes of hope through social media. Fans quickly sprang into action and sent Padalecki their well-wishes.

He also revealed that Padalecki was in the backseat of the vehicle when it crashed and that, while the airbag undoubtedly saved his life, he felt like he “went twelve rounds with Tyson.”

Padalecki appears in the drama Walker, a remake of the western TV series Walker, Texas Ranger. The CW show has been renewed for a third season earlier this year and is one of the network’s most popular programs.

All episodes of Walker are available to watch on the CW.