After A Negative Review Was Compared To ‘Speed Racer,’” She Observed, “People Want To See More Of ‘Elvis.’

A savage review of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic compared it to the Wachowski brothers’ Speed Racer. Instead of discouraging fans from seeing it, however, the remark has cinephiles online pouncing on the opportunity to see it even more than before.

Indiewire’s David Ehlrich’s negative review of the film has generated a lot of buzz. But none had elicited quite the response on social media like Indiewire’s David Ehlrich.

Ehlrich didn’t appear to enjoy Elvis, comparing it to “deliriously awful” films like as Bohemian Rhapsody if it moved at 4000 mph. Then Ehlrich compared the film to The Matrix creators’ 2008 live-action adaptation of Tatsuo Yoshida’s manga series Speed Racer from the 1960s.

“Luhrmann may be one of the most irrepressible maximalists the movies have ever known, and his new opus is perhaps the most visually anarchic Hollywood film since the Wachowskis’ 2008 Speed Racer. But it’s hard to find even ironic enjoyment in something this high on its own supply; something much less interested in how its namesake broke the rules than it is in how its director does, and something tirelessly incapable of finding any meaningful overlap between the two.”

The comparison made them eager for the film, according to those online. I’m sure they’re absolutely ecstatic about the news that Star Wars director J.J. Abrams is developing a live-action Speed Racer series.

“Yeah, that makes it sound like the absolutely antithesis of Bohemian Rhapsody,” said one cinephile.

“He’s hyping it up to be the greatest movie ever made,” added another.

Another summarized it best here : “This movie is bad because it reminds me of a good movie? I don’t know about you but an Elvis movie in the style of Speed Racer would probably own.”

Excuse me while I grab a front-row seat to what is sure to be an iconicly batty good time at the cinema.

On June 23, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis casts Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and is released in theatres.