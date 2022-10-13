AEW has Officially Signed Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette, a former WWE commentator and interviewer who was also an on-air personality for the company, has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. On Twitter, Tony Khan stated , “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!” It’s unclear at this time what role Paquette will play with the organization; however, given her flexibility she’ll almost certainly be involved in several ways.

Over the past few years, Paquette has been constantly asked if she would join her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, in the young wrestling promotion. Although she always left doors open for the possibility, until now she never outright confirmed it. In January 2021 Chris Van Vliet told her,”You look at AEW and I think everything they’re doing is fantastic. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do something there. I for sure would, if the right thing came up, but it’s not the thing that I’m chasing down.”

Hello, my name is Renee Paquette. I'm ALL ELITE!

Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!

Why Did Renee Paquette Leave WWE?

Paquette (formerly Renee Young) worked for WWE for eight years in various roles before announcing her departure from the company in August 2020. In interviews, she explained that after the cancellation of WWE Backstage, she felt like she had accomplished everything there was to do with WWE and decided to move on. Since then, Paquette has launched a number of podcasts, published a cookbook, achieved her American citizenship and welcomed her first child into the world last year.

“I think my time in WWE was so great and my time in wrestling has been so great, but I don’t want to have that be the only thing I do,” he continued. “I don’t want to pigeonhole myself as just being the wrestling girl. I’ll always have that in my wheelhouse and have that be a thing that I lean on, but I think there are so many things that I want to do. That I think just going right into a wrestling company would sort of taking away from of my whole purpose of wanting to walk away,” she said.

Is Renee Paquette attending AEW Dynamite tonight?

There’s no indication yet whether Paquette will make his/her debut on Dynamite tonight, but the chances are good. Tonight’s episode is the first international edition of Dynamite and takes place in Paquette’s homeland of Canada (particularly Toronto).

Complete coverage of Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for theRing of Honor World Championship will be available later tonight!

This week on Dynamite, Paquette conducted an interview with Christian Cage to hype up Luchasaurus’ match against Jungle Boy. The crowd reception in her hometown was overwhelmingly positive.

