This is going to be AWESOME! Earlier this week, Adult Swim announced a new Robot Chicken: The Walking Dead Special in the works.

The special will bring together Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew

Senreich with The Walking Dead executive production and creator Robert Kirkman and executive

producer and showrunner Scott M. Gimple for an “extra- bloody half-hour special.”

While there is no set air date yet, Adult Swim released this statement regarding the upcoming show:

In keeping with the tradition of working with major franchises such as the DC Comics universe, the Emmy-winning team

behind Robot Chicken joins forces with the creators of The Walking Dead to bring fans an all new and extra bloody half-hour special. Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew

Senreich and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, will bring an animated zombie apocalypse to Adult Swim with The Walking Dead‘s creator/executive producer Robert Kirkman and showrunner/executive producer/writer Scott M. Gimple.

Are you ready for an animated apocalypse?