During the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, Adele showed a different side of her artistry with the premiere of her new video for Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

Things start off Adele-ish enough. Black background, simple shot, just Adele in all her Adele-ness and, then the music starts. Once she starts to sing, however, you will lose your mind! How many Adeles do you see below?

Adele’s video was shot with 12 different one-shot takes, meaning, they filmed her performing the song, straight through, no cuts, no edits, 12 different times and, layered those takes on top of each other.

Patrick Daughters, who directed the video, explained to Entertainment Weekly, “There really isn’t any editing in the video. But in a way, as you watch the video many times, you start to make your own edits because you focus on different layers of her performance. That’s something we built into the idea, that there’s a lot of different versions of this video to see but they’re all there at the same time.”

The results are totally crazy and we absolutely love it! Check out Adele’s new video for Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

What do you think of this trippy take on Adele’s new song?

Watch the embedded video on YouTube