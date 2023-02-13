Adele and Cara Delevingne Attended a Rihanna concert that Was Interrupted by a Super Bowl Football Game

It was like watching a hockey game but really just going to see a fight! Can you imagine what it must have been like for Adele and Cara Delevingne to attend Rihanna’s concert only to be forced to sit through half of the Super Bowl beforehand? That must have been unbearable!

As Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, and Donna Kelce looked on in anticipation of an exciting game, Adele and Cara Delevingne had something else entirely in mind – a dazzling performance by Rihanna! That’s why they were truly thrilled to be there.

Adele shouldn’t be critiqued for appearing bored at sports games. After all, her boyfriend is Rich Paul – a sports agent who takes her to countless basketball and football matches! Adele also has an incredibly beautiful face that can often appear as if she’s anticipating something special — understandable when one considers the length of most three-hour sporting events; after a while it’s inevitable that some moments will become tedious. Thus, we should give Adele a break here.

Given the circumstances, what is Cara Delevingne’s biggest problem? She may not have realized that the most important game was happening at this time, yet she still made a presence.

To be candid, few people appreciated Rihanna’s halftime show.

Cara knew that they were not only missing the fantastic halftime show but also a thrilling football game with an inspiring one-legged quarterback leading his team to victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious at the end of the big game, with Patrick Mahomes breaking a century-long record by being named NFL MVP and winning Super Bowl in one year. Unfortunately, celebrities Adele and Delevingne couldn’t experience the elation that millions of fans felt for this unique achievement.