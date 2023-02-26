Addressing those ‘Yellowstone’ Rumors, Wes Bentley Remarks: ‘It’s Most Likely a Touch Of Drama For Nothing.’

Wes Bentley, star of Yellowstone, has stepped forward to address the speculations swirling around Kevin Costner‘s involvement with the Dutton family and their beloved cowboy drama. Rumors allege that Costner is causing complications for our favorite ranchers’ futures, however those closest to him are refuting such claims in classic Dutton fashion.

Bentley, who portrays Jamie Dutton in the series – John’s estranged son – attempted to dispel some of the rumors by asserting that much of them feel like a senseless spectacle. He informed Entertainment Weekly that he isn’t too worried about what is circulating regarding Yellowstone’s future and for good reasons.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on…working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

As much as Bentley has discussed the possibility that one day John Dutton might pass away, he is undeniably deeply involved in Jamie Dutton’s character arc. Although Jamie seems to have marked his dad and sister for death, it is unlikely he would feel so assured in regards to what lies ahead if his father were no longer there. The strange relationship between them almost serves as a fuel of sorts; allowing their animosity towards each other to grow while still having a mutual respect beneath the surface.

Changing the conversation to something he could openly talk about, he noted that Jamie’s attitude towards Beth has changed drastically. Previously during the first four seasons of Yellowstone, there was still a glimmer of hope for reconciliation between them but now all those dreams have vanished into thin air; leaving only war in its wake.

“We’ve got something coming. We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways,” he said of the pair’s dynamic. “It’s a mystery to me, too, where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point…something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t [understand] how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”

Jamie’s detest for those he once deeply cared about has been a noteworthy transformation in the fifth season of Yellowstone. Rather than clinging onto hope for a more promising tomorrow, Jamie is grasping his aspirations of authority more fiercely than ever before, disregarding all ties to family and past relationships.

Only time can determine whether his recent choices have been advantageous or not.