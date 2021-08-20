Adam Sandler is a huge star and a really funny guy. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same for his movies all the time! They tend to vary in popularity and quality. Sometimes he knocks it out of the park. Other times, the movie is just… downright terrible. Still, Adam Sandler is pretty awesome in general. But, Adam Sandler’s worst movie is huge on Hulu! Pretty crazy, right?

It’s weird to see what does and doesn’t become popular on streaming platforms. Some things you just expect to rise to the top. Other times a truly terrible movie manages to slide its way in somehow. It must be dependant on people’s moods. It’s not uncommon to watch a terrible movie – if only to have a few laughs.

This whole situation is actually a perfect example of this. Jack And Jill, one of Sandler’s worst movies, is currently the sixth most popular film on Hulu. Think of all the awesome stuff on Hulu. Then think about the fact that more people would rather watch Jack And Jill than whatever you’re thinking about.

This film is… both weird and terrible. Adam Sandler is actually two different leads. He plays both the male and female siblings of the film. Jack is a pretty normal guy and Jill is… odd. She visits for Thanksgiving and just kind of screws everything up.

When the movie came out it was destroyed by critics. I mean absolutely destroyed. The film is sitting at 3% on Rotten Tomatoes. So how the heck can FlixPatrol tell us it’s the sixth most popular film on Hulu? Well, it’s not their fault, I guess.

Maybe you can at least enjoy the fact that Al Pacino is in the film playing himself?

Are you going to check out Adam Sandler’s worst movie? Let us know down in the comments!