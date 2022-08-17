Actress Ming-Na Wen Reveals Major Update for Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Season 2

Lucasfilm is having a lot of success with their TV shows set in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all doing well with fans. Each series has its own unique features that have appealed to fans. Unlike Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett was not a limited series. This means that fans are hoping for a second season with the galactic bounty hunter. Recently, one of the series stars Ming-Na Wen revealed if there had been any movement on the second season. During Fan Expo Boston, the actress told fans that she doesn’t actually know if there will be a second season of The Book of Boba Fett.

“Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope!” The Book of Boba Fett star revealed. “I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon.”

Andor will be the next series of Star Wars to come out on Disney+. Diego Luna returns as a character in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Andor’s leading man during Star Wars Celebration. He said that after watching Andor, you won’t believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

“The only thing I can say is you’re going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you’re not going to believe Rogue One was possible,” Luna told us. “That’s the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can’t tell you how that will be represented, you’ll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it’s about how much we’re all capable of changing and transforming, and that’s the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It’s not about, like, ‘Oh this happened!’ No, no, it’s how it happened that matters. It’s about the little details and what’s in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we’re going to have time for intimacy. You’re going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It’s going to be interesting, I think, and it’s going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now.”

Do you think that The Book of Boba Fett should get a second season?