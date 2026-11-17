We all know that a lot of actors that dabble in music and succeed: Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, etcpause. lemme catch mah breathe. But what about those who have tried and weren’t so successful?

Corbin Bleu

Okay, so he has proven that he can sing (High School Musical, anyone?) but sadly a music career didn’t pan out for him. He released this single, Deal with it, back in 2007 and went on to record two albums: Another Side and Speed of Light.

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Kevin McHale

Here’s another actor that can definitely sing. But did you know, before he was wheelchair bound Artie in Glee, he was in the boy band NLT? NLT(Not Like Them) released these singles, She Said, I Said and That Girl, but unfortunately the band broke up before releasing a full album.

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Emma Roberts

Do you remember when this chic Scream Queen was on Nickelodeon? She played a teenage songwriter in Unfabulous. Her song, Dummy, was released during the run of the show and is just as angsty as the show was. After the show ended, she decided to stick to acting.

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Brie Larson

Room actress Brie Larson used to dream of being a pop

star. Her song, She Said, was her debut single and made it to Radio Disney.

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Bella Thorne

The Shake it up star was signed to Hollywood Records but didn’t want to put out “auto-tuned, bad music.” So she cut her own album down to the EP, Jersey. Her one music video was for her song, Call it Whatever. After that, her music career fizzled out completely.

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Chloe Bennett

The Agents of Shield actress was a teen pop star in China. Known as Chloe Wang then, she released two singles before moving to America. Her debut music video was for her song, Uh-Oh.

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Kim Kardashian

Even though no one is sure how the Kardashian clan became famous, Kim at least dabbled in art. She has a music video for her song, Jam, and even though she enjoyed the experience, she admits she isn’t a good singer. “It’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience… but if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do… I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”- Kardashian.

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Were you surprised by any of these?