According to Michael Myers, It’s ‘Possible’ that Austin Powers 4′ is On-the-Way!

It’s been 20 years since we last saw the shagadelic secret agent on the big screen, but Dr. Evil has appeared in a number of commercials during that time, suggesting Austin Powers 4 may finally be dusted off and brought back into production.

Austin Powers, which features Michael Myers buried under mountains of prosthetics to play numerous characters as usual, has been hitting the press circuit in support of The Pentaverate, his new Netflix series that debuts today. With nostalgia playing a significant role in studio-level decision-making, the most surprising element about Austin Powers 4 is that it hasn’t happened yet.

Still, there have been a slew of recent reveals from the cast and crew. Though they were not specifically asked about Austin Powers, creator and co-writer Myers was in a playful mood during his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where he danced around the Austin Powers line of inquiry while hinting that something is going on.

In fact, when the host stated that the actor was offering a confirmation that an announcement is forthcoming, he responded by saying “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist,” before calling his own statement “a non-confirmed confirmation confirmation.”

While it may seem perplexing, that is the most concrete indication yet that Austin Powers 4 is really gaining steam this time around. Although long-delayed comedy sequels are notoriously challenging to execute, let’s hope we can have another fantastic fourth outing.