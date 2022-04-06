Academy Expedites Process to Decide ‘Possible Sanctions’ for Will Smith, Now Meeting on Friday

After Will Smith’s own resignation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is speeding up the process for determining penalties for his actions at this year’s Awards.

According to a letter sent by Academy president David Rubin, the Board of Governors will now meet on Friday rather than April 18 to discuss “potential sanctions” for Smith, 53, who won Best Actor on March 27, moments after an outburst in which he hit Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.

The hearing was pushed up, according to Rubin, owing to Smith’s formal resignation from the Academy, meaning “suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally required timetable does not apply” under California law and the Academy’s Standards of Conduct.

“It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion,” wrote Rubin.

After the ceremony, the Academy announced that it “officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences” and shared the organization’s Standards of Conduct that “provide an ethical framework for Academy members.” The Academy stated, “Members should act in a manner consistent with the good reputation of the Academy.”

Unacceptable conduct includes “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome.” The Standards of Conduct also say that if a member is found to have violated the standards, “the Academy may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy’s Bylaws, up to and including suspension of membership or expulsion from membership.”

On April 1, Smith formally resigned from the Academy after days of apologizing to Rock and acknowledging his deeds were improper.

The King Richard actor said in a statement via his rep, “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” he continued. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

He concluded, “So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

