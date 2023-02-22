A Good Samaritan Eases Our Woes After Latest ‘The Last of Us’ Episode Ending With Hilarious ‘Deleted Scene’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Episode 6: “Kin.”

Did you have your mind blown by the intense conclusion to “Kin”? You’re in good company! On Feb. 19, HBO’s hit series The Last of Us aired its sixth episode and continued to tell the story of Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), an unwavering smuggler, and Ellie (portrayed by Bella Ramsey), a witty teen as they traverse through post-apocalyptic America.

HBO’s live version of Naughty Dog’s beloved video game series has created a buzz in the last few weeks, dazzling both devoted followers and newcomers alike. We were moved by Joel and Tommy’s reunion scene, warmed to see Ellie receiving an invaluable menstrual cup as a present, and terrified when raiders attacked them – with Joel being stabbed viciously using the splintered end of an old baseball bat!

As Joel is quickly succumbing to his grave wound, Ellie has been left with the arduous task of saving him at any cost. It would be too difficult for her alone to make it back to the Firefly base, as she holds an unspoken bond with Joel akin that of a father-daughter relationship. In this week’s episode: “Left Behind,” gamers will come face-to-face with Ellie’s longtime best friend Riley – something we have all longed for since our first introduction into the world Naughty Dog created over a decade ago. Despite knowing what fate lies ahead in their story arc, it still doesn’t ease whatever anxieties fans are feeling regarding whether or not they can save Joel from imminent danger.

Are you in need of a pick-me-up? Look no further – Pedro Pascal, the celebrated actor from Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian and known joker on social media, has created a hilarious video that is sure to revitalize your spirits. On Reddit, you can discover clips of him fooling around with his friends or even simply being goofy all by himself!

His Instagram page is absolute proof of how endearing he can be – if you don’t believe us, check it out! Even if The Last Of Us didn’t make you fall in love with him, his mischievous antics certainly will. This deleted scene has been deemed “too salacious” for HBO – so much scandalousness!

As we anxiously await for Joel’s fate to be decided, it would do us some good to lighten up the mood with a hearty laugh. Though Ellie is brave and strong-willed, our hearts are heavy with worry. Our palms moistened from anticipation as we continue on in uncertainty.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Joel makes it out alive when “Left Behind” airs on HBO this Sunday.