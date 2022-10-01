‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel with Original Stars Gets Premiere Date

According to Deadline, A Christmas Story‘s sequel film, titled A Christmas Story Christmas, is set to premiere on HBO Max streaming service on Nov. 17. However, if fans of the original film want to get into the holiday spirit a little earlier, they can watch A Christmas Story now on HBO Max as it is available to stream on the platform currently.

It was previously reported that actor Peter Billingsley is set to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker in the new film. Ralphie, as fans remember, is the bespectacled boy who stole America’s holiday heart with his desperate hope for a “Red Ryder carbine-action, two hundred shot Range Model air rifle with a compa**in the stock and this thing which tells time.” In addition to starring in the film, Billingsley will also serve as an executive producer. He has partnered up with Vince Vaughn for this project–another long-time friend of his within the industry.

It will follow adult Ralphie in the ’70s as he returns to his childhood house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas, just like the one he had when he was younger. Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles, The Angry Birds Movie) is directing from a script by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, The Mule, Cry Macho), with Nick Schenk serving as an executive producer.

Bob Clark directed A Christmas Story, a screenplay he co-wrote with Leigh Brown and Shepherd. For those who didn’t know, Bob is also known for directing Black Christmas. If you haven’t seen it, it’s about a group of sorority sisters constantly being terrorized by a serial killer during the holiday season. Even now, years later, many families still adore watching A Christmas Story every year. In fact, TBS or TNT play the movie on repeat for 24 hours straight on both Christmas Eve and Christmas day!

Some holiday movies are timeless, and we adore revisiting them each year. One of these classics is A Christmas Story, which celebrates its 38th anniversary this year.

The film was released in 1983 and did not quite catch on with audiences right away, partly based on Jean Shepherd’s semi-fictional stories in his 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.

The film’s popularity gradually grew over the years until it became widely considered a Christmas classic, joining other films like It’s A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.