A Brand New Sinnoh For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl!

Generation IV remakes is something Pokémon fans have been clamoring to have for a long time. We finally got our wish when Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl were announced some time ago. That was alongside another game too, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. During a Pokémon Presents for the new games on Wednesday morning, we learned about many changes to the Sinnoh region for the remakes. There is a brand new Sinnoh for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl!

Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl were originally released for the Nintendo DS system many years ago, and instead of making a 1:1 remake, ILCA, the developer has decided to include some new features this time around. For example, you’ll be able to customize your trainer! It’s not anything too deep, essentially you can change your outfits, but it’s something, right? This aesthetic customization also applies to your Pokéballs. You can put stickers on them which will change what they do when you send your monsters out to battle.

ILCA is also introducing the Grand Underground, a series of mazes under the Sinnoh region which acts as a weird little side area. You can head down there and build your own custom base, something that was present in the original Generation IV games. What wasn’t present back then, though, are these rooms where you can encounter Pokémon on the overworld. The way you decorate your base will affect which rooms and Pokémon you can find. Think the Wild Area from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield… just not as big.

Online battles are included, as expected. There was a worrying message at the end, something about ranked battles not being present. Does that mean that there will be no competitive battling in the Generation IV remakes? It’s possible that GameFreak wants to keep all that to Pokémon Sword and Shield for the time being. That would be mighty disappointing though, and severely lower the amount of replayability these remakes would possess. Nothing is for certain yet, though.

This remake is not being produced by GameFreak, though Junichi Masuda is overseeing the whole thing. Masuda directed the original games way back in the day.

Are you excited to return to a brand new Sinnoh for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl? Let us know in the comments.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are releasing on November 19, and we’re really looking forward to them. I mean, they can’t possibly be as bad as Sword and Shield, can they?