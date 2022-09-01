92-year-old Clint Eastwood: Plant-Based Diet is Critical For The Planet, Everyone Should Eat It

At the age of 92, actor Clint Eastwood has long been a figure in the film industry, but his latest project, a documentary called Why on Earth, might be one of his most significant parts.

The film, created by animal-rights advocate and filmmaker Katie Cleary, follows the path of five nations as it examines humanity’s destruction of animal habitats and self-destruction via unsustainable practices such as palm oil plantation deforestation, hunting, shark finning, and animal agriculture.

In the film’s trailer, Eastwood expressed his love for animals. He stated that he not only sees the beauty in them but wants to help preserve their life and populations.

In the film, Eastwood’s presence lends legitimacy to the movement’s efforts to make significant improvements, such as a shift to more sustainable food systems and diets. “The plant-based diet should affect positive changes for the well-being of animals and people,” Dr. Green added.

Clint Eastwood in Why on Earth

Clint Eastwood is best-known for his roles in Western-themed films, but Why on Earth reveals a different side of the award-winning actor. Cleary—who founded animal welfare organization Peace 4 Animals—first connected with Clint Eastwood through his daughter Alison Eastwood. Alison co-founded Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which focuses on rescuing animals from high-kill shelters in Southern California.

In Why on Earth, Cleary let Clint Eastwood discuss his love and compassion for animals as well as how to ensure their survival. “He takes us through the whole process. He’s incredible. He’s a huge animal lover,” Cleary told Fox News regarding Eastwood. “So, this film really just brings out an amazing side to him that maybe a lot of people haven’t seen, which is that compassionate side, especially for animals.”

Why On Earth also features other animal lovers, such as NBA legend John Salley; anti-poaching organizations in Africa; people striving to protect orangutans in areas deforested by the palm oil industry; and groups like Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) that are trying to expose the cruelty of the animal agriculture industry. “The best thing we can do is manage the beautiful things we have and animals fit right into that category,” says Clint Eastwood at the film’s conclusion.

Why on Earth, starring Alison Eastwood, debuted on August 16 in the United States and Canada. The film is available to stream through various platforms, including In Demand, Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Vimeo

Plant-based diet to fight climate crisis?

On the surface, On Earth Why is a documentary about climate change that focuses on humans’ profound impact on our environment through many actions. As a result of this film and Clint Eastwood’s claims, switching to a plant-based diet has become an increasingly popular option.

An Oxford research published in the Science journal in 2018 found that adopting a plant-based diet is “the single biggest way” to reduce environmental harm.

This extensive research was based on five years of study and data from almost 39,000 farms in 119 countries.

In order to come to this conclusion, researchers looked at the environmental impact of producing 40 foods. These foods make up for 90 percent of all food eaten globally.

Joseph Poore and his team found that the animal agriculture industry is responsible for a whopping 60 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If everyone removed animal products from their diets, they would reduce their carbon footprint by 73 percent.

According to the researchers, if meat and dairy production were abandoned, global farmland usage would be reduced by a whopping 75 percent.

Recent research have arrived at similar conclusions, including a study published in Nature Food in 2021 that found meat production was responsible for twice as much greenhouse gas emissions as plant and food processing.

Other recent films with similar themes include Why on Earth, as well as other documentaries in the past several years such as Eating Our Way to Extinction.

This documentary, which stars Kate Winslet as well and was produced by London-based brothers Ludo and Otto Brockway to raise public awareness about the planet’s devastating environmental and health consequences of animal farming, is told through the people who are on the front lines experiencing climate change.

Why on Earth and Eating Our Way to Extinction are both distributed by Vision Films.