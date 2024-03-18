8 Amazing TV Shows about the College Experience

College years are full of excitement. However, your college time can also be filled with minutes of self-reflection and tough decisions. Should I assign my tasks to a writing professional? is writepaperfor.me good? Once you find detailed answers to your questions regarding university assignments, you can finally relax and check out the top TV shows about student life. Whether you like your TV shows to be more down-to-earth or prefer them to be as surreal as possible, you can always give in to temptation and binge-watch your favorite series from dusk till dawn. What are the best shows about college experience you can commit to on weekends? Read on to discover our best picks.

Scream Queens

Since its release in 2015, Scream Queens gained a cult following due to the series’ main heroine, Chanel Oberlin. Played by Emma Roberts, Chanel is the perfect example of a mean girl who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. She is the ideal representation of the show’s spirit – campy, dramatic, and entertaining. The show is set in Wallace University and depicts the lives of very rich and very obnoxious Kappa Kappa Tau sorority ladies. Scream Queens finds an ideal balance between comical and chilling. The leader of the most toxic female group in the world, Chanel, finds herself in the middle of a crisis when she has to compete for dominance and deal with the threat of a returning serial killer on campus.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Four college roommates experience their first crushes and disappointments as they navigate the rich social life of Essex College in New England. Each of them explores her own journey of sexuality, gender perception, and the way the world around them impacts their choices. The show, aired in 2021, brought a very realistic portrayal of college relationships and drama surrounding love and breakups on screen. These young girls are aware of their differences, but they still make a wonderful team – discussing their new love interests and doing their homework together. Following their example, real-life students also feel the need to catch up on their writing tasks and it is writepaperfor.me reliable writing service

How to Get away with Murder

The show follows the story of a group of law students and a highly respected professor finding themselves in the center of a murder. As the series unfolds, the criminal defense professor, played by Viola Davis, and her no less ambitious students realize that everything is much darker and more sinister than they have ever imagined. The contrast between the academic realities and the terrors of the actual world awaiting students beyond the doors of their establishment presents a fascinating tale of people coming to terms with their actions.

Miseducation

South African Miseducation graced the screens in 2023 and instantly won hearts with its amusing story of the influencer who suffered public humiliation and is now trying to rebrand her persona in a small-town university. The show starts with Mbali Hadebe being at the very bottom of the social hierarchy. The girl is now trying to find a new version of herself that will not suffer from the shadows of the past. She also meets friends, rivals, and exciting adventures along the way. This show teaches us the difference between our true friends and people who want to bring us down, just like in our everyday life, where we must separate good writing services from low-quality ones and find answers to questions like “Is Paperial reliable?”.

Gen V

The show takes place in America’s only college that agrees to host superheroes, people whose abilities are unmatched by regular humans. However, becoming a part of college life does not erase most of their coming-of-age problems – it only makes dark secrets reemerge. The show focuses on the character of Marie Moreau, a freshman with a troubling past and family issues. The girl makes all kinds of alliances as she stays in the wonderful institution, trying to combine her life as a literal superhero with college lectures and tasks. If you feel the same pressure when you try to navigate your personal life and writing assignments for college, you can seek out professional writing services to give you a helping hand and read paperial reviews to know which services to avoid.

Dear White People

Dear White People is an entertaining drama, which is an absolute must to watch for students who face the same injustice as the show’s protagonists. A team of very liberated and forward-thinking Black students realize that they present the minority of a very prestigious and white-dominated Ivy League university. As they devise different ways to fight racial bigotry and social injustice, the viewers are presented with a funny, almost absurdist take on various student struggles.

The Magicians

The Magicians is often called an adult version of the Harry Potter series. A group of students find themselves in a secretive academic society, Brakebills University. However, the main character is not your typical protagonist who is loved and revered by everyone. He is as brilliant as he is miserable, and for a moment, you might think that he does not deserve the mantle of the smartest person who ever attended the college of magic. However, the top student soon discovers that all the books he read as a child are very real – and the monsters in them, too.

Veronica Mars

Veronica is no ordinary girl – she is a private investigator who lives in the fictional town of Neptune and solves crimes in her free time. When she starts to attend Hearst College, her life seems to be coming together – she is no longer troubled by her past, and making new friends slowly becomes her new hobby. However, when her close friend is assaulted and another person is murdered, she knows she can say goodbye to her peaceful college life.