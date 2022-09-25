60% Of His “Confess, Fletch” Salary Was Donated To preserve The Film

In the latest issue of Uproxx, director Gregory Mottola discussed how he and Jon Hamm dealt with budget constraints during production of his new crime caper Confess, Fletch, which is now in theaters. Mottola explained that when he attempted to make a film based on one of Gregory McDonald’s mystery novels, star Hamm pitched in to assist finish filming after the budget wouldn’t allow for the time required to wrap.

Mottola stated that in order to get Confess, Fletch made, Hamm – who plays the leading role in the film – gave up part of his salary.

Mottola explained that Jon handed back 60% of his salary to the budget.

I gave some of my payback, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and has three kids.

And we bought three more days of shooting We managed to achieve a 30-day duration in Boston and one day in Rome.

We’re going to make this movie, And then Miramax really supported us, creatively “So, basically, what we did is Jon gave back sixty percent of his salary to the budget. I gave back some of my salaries, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids. And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, f*** it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie. And then Miramax supported us, creatively. They didn’t fight us on people we wanted to cast.”

The 1976 McDonald novel, “Confess, Fletch,” tells the story of an investigative reporter turned murder suspect while he was looking into the case of a stolen art collection.

Confess, Fletch also features Roy Wood Jr., Lorenza Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, John Behlmann, John Slattery, Lucy Punch, Marcia Gay Harden, and Ayden Mayeri in addition to Hamm.

Mottola directed the film based on his own and Zev Borow’s story.

In addition to playing the lead, Dan Hamm also co-produced American Pastime with Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Tavel.

Despite the fact that Fletch isn’t generating huge waves at the box office, it’s a big critical success with a current certified fresh rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Amid all the good words about Confess, Fletch, Mottola is already considering a sequel based on Fletch’s Fortune, the journalism conference-set novel adapted from it. “I’ve got lots of ideas [for] how to bring that into all the insane worlds of today,” he said in an interview with Uproxx.

Confess, Fletch will make its Showtime debut on October 28.